A juvenile seal made a surprise visit to Northland's Ruakaka Beach on the weekend. Photo / Supplied

A couple visiting Ruakākā Beach over the weekend got a special treat when they spotted a New Zealand fur seal emerge from the waves for a rest on the sand.

While fur seals – kekeno – are known to frequent parts of Northland during winter, they’re not commonly seen at Ruakākā Beach.

Department of Conservation (DoC) marine technical adviser Jody Weir said the area isn’t one of their usual haul-out spots, making the sighting rare and exciting.

Peter and Oksana Vuletich came across the seal around noon on Saturday and captured a few photos of the unexpected visitor. DoC later said the animal was a juvenile New Zealand fur seal, likely exploring beyond its typical rocky habitat.

DoC calls this time of the year “Seal Silly Season”.