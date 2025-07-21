A juvenile seal made a surprise visit to Northland's Ruakaka Beach on the weekend. Photo / Supplied
A couple visiting Ruakākā Beach over the weekend got a special treat when they spotted a New Zealand fur seal emerge from the waves for a rest on the sand.
While fur seals – kekeno – are known to frequent parts of Northland during winter, they’re not commonly seen atRuakākā Beach.
Department of Conservation (DoC) marine technical adviser Jody Weir said the area isn’t one of their usual haul-out spots, making the sighting rare and exciting.
Peter and Oksana Vuletich came across the seal around noon on Saturday and captured a few photos of the unexpected visitor. DoC later said the animal was a juvenile New Zealand fur seal, likely exploring beyond its typical rocky habitat.
DoC staff also noted vehicle tracks close to the waterline in the Vuletichs’ photo and issued a reminder that driving on beaches can pose risks to wildlife, including resting seals and nesting birds. People are encouraged to only drive where permitted and to do so with care.
If three or more dead seals are found, people should contact the MPI hotline at 0800 80 99 66.
DoC continues to collect data on seal sightings as part of its “Seal Silly Season” initiative, aimed at protecting young seals during their exploratory journeys.
