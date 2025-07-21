Advertisement
Fur seal makes rare stop at Ruakākā Beach, DoC issues advice for public

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

A juvenile seal made a surprise visit to Northland's Ruakaka Beach on the weekend. Photo / Supplied

A couple visiting Ruakākā Beach over the weekend got a special treat when they spotted a New Zealand fur seal emerge from the waves for a rest on the sand.

While fur seals – kekeno – are known to frequent parts of Northland during winter, they’re not commonly seen at

