It’s silly season for seals when they like to spend time ashore, with this critter found at Ōtangarei, in Whangārei, several kilometres from the nearest waterway. DoC is warning people not to approach any seals they see. Photo / Tania Whyte

Winter’s the time when most people avoid the water due to its temperature, but it’s also silly season for fur seals, when they come ashore along Northland’s coastline to rest up.

And with the potential for human-seal conflict, the Department of Conservation is issuing its seasonal reminder to keep an eye out for fur seals around New Zealand’s coastlines and on coastal roads.

Seals are regularly seen inland at this time of the year as they come ashore.

Between May and September, young kekeno/seals and male seals of any age can be spotted as they leave their breeding colonies, explore, and rest. This includes newly weaned pups finding their way in the world, DoC marine science adviser Laura Boren said.

DoC workers remove a seal that was in Ōtangarei, in Whangārei, in June last year. Photo / Tania Whyte

In June last year, workers in in Ōtangarei, Whangārei, were stunned to discover a young fur seal in a carpark several kilometres from the nearest waterway.

And in November, a Pakotai farmer came across an entirely different and totally unexpected beast in the middle of the state highway — a fur seal that was about 30km from the sea.

“Fur seal populations are recovering quickly,” Boren said.

“This means people need to be prepared to encounter seals anywhere around our coastline, even in areas where they haven’t seen seals before, and particularly over the winter months.”

Although kekeno are marine mammals, they spend much of their time on land resting and basking in the sun. They are most often found on rocky shores, although they are curious and exploratory by nature and are frequently spotted inland.

One way for people to help keep the seals safe during this season was to keep dogs under control, she said.

“Our hotline staff frequently receive calls about dogs harassing and attacking seals,” Boren said.

“And what is reported is only a fraction of what actually occurs. This is a year-round issue but particularly this time of year, when you can come across seals in unexpected places.”

Seals come ashore in numbers across Northland at this time of year and DoC is warning people to give the marine mammals plenty of space. Photo / Michael Cunningham

People are reminded to follow some simple guidelines when out walking their dogs:

Scan for wildlife — a sleeping seal can look a lot like driftwood.

Keep a toy on hand to use as a distraction.

Warn other beach users if you spot wildlife.

Keep a lead on you at all times (this is also a legal requirement).

Check DoC and council websites for seasonal and area dog restrictions.

Become a wildlife-wise dog owner through the Lead the Way programme.

Kekeno are exploratory by nature and exhibit some strange behaviours when hauled up on land. People may feel concerned seeing young pups alone, or seals regurgitating, sneezing, coughing, or crying.

“This is all part of their normal behaviour, and they are very resilient animals. Watch, enjoy them from a distance, and let them be. Call the DoC hotline only if they are in immediate danger, like relaxing on a road, severely injured, or tangled in debris.”

DoC takes a hands-off approach with seals and will intervene only if the animal is in danger, or in high-traffic urban areas.

Kekeno populations have made a remarkable recovery in New Zealand. They were hunted extensively in the 16th-to-18th centuries, with some experts estimating the population fell as low as 10,000 seals.

The last population count, in 2001, estimated there were 200,000 kekeno. This number is certain to be much higher now. The population rebound is something to be celebrated, but it does mean we will need to adjust to having more kekeno in our lives, on our beaches and near our cities.