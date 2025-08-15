The air fryer was an instant hit for the household. Photo / 123rf

Well, there I was some months ago minding my own business when what should I hear but the clip-clop of little hooves and the rustle of wrapping paper, and a gift horse cantered into my life. Oh, how my heart sank.

You’re not supposed to look a gift horse in the mouth, but I didn’t need to. I knew at once its teeth were crumbling. I knew at once it was a dud, a horse that would never race. I’d have to be polite about it, of course, because it was a gift, but here was a horse that would go straight to pasture, and shortly afterwards, indeed as shortly afterwards as was commensurate with decency, to the knacker’s yard. For this gift horse, ladies and gentlemen, was a kitchen gadget.

Yes yes, I feel your shudders. Kitchen gadgets. We’ve all succumbed. We’ve all been fooled. We’ve all from time to time forgotten the truth that almost everything you need to cook with had been invented by the Iron Age: the fire, the pot, the pan, the knife, the spoon, the plate – and only the fork to come.

But what suckers we are for the idea that things can be improved, labour saved, new effects achieved by dint of a gadget. It is the curse of capitalism that such things are spawned and plugged till you and I forget our better natures and acquire yet another chunk of dump fodder.

How many million “automatic” bread makers have been sold to people who already own a mixing bowl, a pan and an oven? Who uses their bread maker more than twice? It makes bad bread badly and occupies half your bench space. Yet because it seems to offer a free lunch, it continues to sell to the gullible. And right this minute, in maternity wards around the world, infants are arriving who some 20, 30, 40 years from now will see a bread maker advertised and think that’s just the thing. Ah well, the only teacher is experience.