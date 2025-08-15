Advertisement
From sceptic to air fryer convert – Joe Bennett

Joe Bennett
By
Northern Advocate columnist
4 mins to read

The air fryer was an instant hit for the household. Photo / 123rf

Joe Bennett
Opinion by Joe Bennett
Joe Bennett is an author and columnist who writes the weekly A Dog's Life column in Saturday's Northern Advocate.
Learn more

Well, there I was some months ago minding my own business when what should I hear but the clip-clop of little hooves and the rustle of wrapping paper, and a gift horse cantered into my life. Oh, how my heart sank.

You’re not supposed to look a gift horse in

