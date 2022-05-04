Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Freshwater farm plan regulations: A tsunami or a surfable wave of change for landowners?

5 minutes to read
Kim Jones of Whitebait Connection and Jon Hampson of NZ Landcare Trust examining a Redfin bully fish at the Waipu River Catchment Fish Field Day. Photo / Peter Grant

Kim Jones of Whitebait Connection and Jon Hampson of NZ Landcare Trust examining a Redfin bully fish at the Waipu River Catchment Fish Field Day. Photo / Peter Grant

Northern Advocate (Whangarei)
By Donna Russell

Most landowners will be affected by new freshwater regulations being finalised by the Ministry for the Environment.

Details are still being finalised on timing, which will govern whether the changes will be felt by farmers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.