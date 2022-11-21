Quantum Financial Advisers founder Malcolm Shepherd is proud of the two awards his team has won this year. Photo / Supplied

Northland financial advice company Quantum Financial Advisers was among the winners of this year's NZ Adviser Top Mortgage Employers award.

The awards, which are based on employee surveys, were announced online during the first week of November.

Quantum Financial Advisers in Kerikeri was among seven winners from around New Zealand to have achieved an overall employee satisfaction score of 80 per cent or greater.

Flexible work options ranked first on the list of factors that employees consider important.

Quantum founder Malcolm Shepherd introduced a four-day week and work-from-home options for a large portion of his staff.

Shepherd said remote work is tied to strong mental health outcomes, an issue the Covid-19 pandemic has shone a spotlight on.

"I think it helps bring balance to hectic external lives, knowing that we offer flexibility and continue to instill loyalty," he said.

Shepherd said he is "extremely proud" of the award.

"What this shows is we've got awesome staff and they love working with us. We must be leading them okay, and we're really proud about that."

The company, which also has offices in Whangārei, Paihia, Russell, Kaikohe, Mangonui and Kaitaia, also won the New Zealand Regional Mortgage Brokers of Year earlier this year.

This award is given to the top regional mortgage brokerage which is able to demonstrate a consistently high standard of advice and achieve outstanding results for its clients.