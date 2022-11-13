Master Boon Yap and husband Kim Powell outside their home, "Ditiantai". Photo / Supplied

A stunning bush-clad property owned by a Feng Shui master is opening its doors to raise money for the Whangārei Quarry Gardens.

Whangārei Garden Discovery ticket-holders will be able to take a small group tour through "Ditiantai" - the home of Boon Yap, an internationally renowned Feng Shui master, and her husband Kim Powell.

The couple's property, which previously featured on Grand Designs NZ in 2020, was designed and built to precise feng shui principles.

The Whangārei Garden Discovery committee approached Yap and Powell after spotting Ditiantai's courtyard garden featured in the New Zealand Gardener magazine.

Since then the couple have worked tirelessly to complete the area surrounding their home, which includes creating a water dragon plus yin and yang garden.

Yap and Powell will not only host tours of 10 people at a time but also give a talk about the vision, design, and completion of their home and garden.

Anyone keen to join "A Feng Shui Journey" - either at 9.30am, 11.30am, 2pm or 4pm on November 19 and 20 - can purchase a ticket for $25 by emailing events@whangareigardens.org.nz.

The event is just one part of the Whangārei Garden Discovery that features 17 gardens, tickets for which are available from Mitre 10 and the Whangārei Quarry Gardens. For more information visit whangareigardens.org.nz.