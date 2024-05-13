Northland’s multiple Paralympic gold medal winning swimmer Cameron Leslie is leading the swim team at this year’s Paralympic Games in Paris, France

Northland’s multiple Paralympic gold medal-winning swimmer Cameron Leslie is heading to his fourth Paralympic Games this year, where he’s leading the swim team.

Leslie is one of five Para swimmers selected for Paris 2024, with his experience invaluable to the other swim team members Jesse Reynolds, Lili-Fox Mason, Gabriella (Gaby) Smith, and Joshua Willmer.

Paralympian #164 Leslie is joined by Paralympian #205 Reynolds, with the two Para swimmers having competed at five Paralympic Games between them. Meanwhile, Mason, Smith and Willmer will make their Paralympic debuts in the French capital from August 28 – September 8.

Leslie is thrilled to make a comeback to the Paralympics. Based in Whangārei, he achieved gold medals and set world records in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016, but was unable to participate in Tokyo 2020 due to the imminent birth of his second child.

Swimmer Jesse Reynolds is going to his third Paralympic Games in France this year

“It’s my fourth Paralympics, but my first in eight years, so it’s very exciting,” he said.

“My career has looked very different at each of my Games. This time I’ll have my wife and kids watching me. Doing them proud has driven my desire for the last four to five years. And if it’s enough to be on a podium, that would be epic.”

Leslie, who fosters Para swimming talent around the country in his role for Swimming New Zealand, is also thrilled to see new Para swimmers heading to Paris.

“It’s exciting to have three debutants. Gaby, Lili-Fox, and Josh have seen a bit over the past two World Championships, but the Paralympic Games are another beast,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to competing alongside them and encouraging them to go hard, be proud, and enjoy the ride without losing focus of their goals and why they’re there.”

Leslie is a three-time Paralympic Gold Medallist and world record holder in the Men’s 150m IM SM4 category.

Reynolds will compete at his third Paralympic Games in Paris. A versatile swimmer with strong results in several events, Reynolds can’t wait to show what he can do. Reynolds lives in Hamilton and competes in the S9 sports class.

Thrilled to make their debuts in Paris are Christchurch’s Mason and Smith, and Auckland’s Willmer.

Paralympic swimmer Lili-Fox Mason has made it onto the NZ swim team taking part in this year’s Paris Paralympic Games

For Mason, selection is a victory over injury, and a testament to the 18-year-old’s extraordinary determination to succeed. An injury to her back which she acquired at the Singapore Para Swimming World Series in 2023 put all her Paralympic dreams in jeopardy. The S10 swimmer fought her way back to her earlier trajectory, earning her spot on the team. Mason had childhood leukaemia, leading to partial paralysis in her right leg.

Mason’s friend and training buddy 17-year-old Smith has been swimming since a few months of age. She demonstrated her Paralympic potential at the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester, where personal best performances led to 7th and 8th place finishes.

Gaby Smith is one of three new Paralympians in the NZ swim team for the Paris games

Willmer shot to fame when he claimed a gold medal in the SB8 100m Breaststroke in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. His exuberance endeared him to both the New Zealand public and his teammates in Birmingham. Now 19, Willmer holds the national record in the same event following a strong performance at the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships.

“What an achievement from these five Para swimmers, including three debutants – and from Swimming New Zealand, who have nurtured them along their pathway. This is a very special announcement, and Kiwis will be excited to see some of their Paralympic heroes named,” Paralympics New Zealand CEO Greg Warnecke said.

