Northern Advocate / Opinion

Forgotten-wallet fiasco: The day our shopping trip turned into a mad dash - Kevin Page

Kevin Page
By
Columnist·nzme·
7 mins to read

The shopping trip involved a frantic dash to retrieve Mrs P's wallet. Photo /123rf

Kevin Page is a teller of tall tales with a firm belief too much serious news gives you frown lines.
Learn more

In the course of my research for my words of wisdom this week, I’ve discovered I’m not the only one who has left something behind somewhere at some stage.

Indeed, several of my pals have found themselves losing things of varying importance over the years.

One in particular left something

Save

