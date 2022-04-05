The Football Whanau Cup coordinator Mohammed Atiq is urging anyone wanting to field a team to register pronto. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Test your team's combination, fitness and preparedness ahead of the new Northland football season through the pre-season tournament or just enter a team and have fun.

The Whangārei City Rotary Club is organising The Football Whānau Cup at Tikipunga Football Grounds this weekend, and teams from as far away as Kaitāia and Paihia have registered for the two-day men's tournament.

The women will play seven-a-side on Saturday only.

Tournament co-ordinator Mohammed Atiq said it was an opportunity for teams participating in the Northern Region Football competitions to gauge the depth of their teams ahead of the game proper that kicks off in a few weeks.

"This tournament is not only restricted to club teams but social, community and business houses can also field teams. Basically, any organisation can enter teams. All proceeds go to the Rotary," Atiq said.

The entry fee is $150 per team for men and $75 for women, and there are no restrictions on the numbers that can enter.

So far, eight men's and four women's teams have confirmed their participation.

"It's the first time such a tournament has been organised in Northland and we hope to make this an annual event. Other regions have pre-season tournaments as a way to test the depth of the teams ahead of the season proper kicking off," the Whangārei-based police officer said.

"If you've got a team, feel free to enter. If you don't but you want to play, we can put you in a team."

Organisers are anticipating three games per team on Saturday. Pools will be re-jigged for finals play-offs on Sunday with three tiers, cup, plate and bowl.

There will be food stalls at the venue and the public is invited. Covid rules apply.

In 2016, Atiq organised the inaugural one-day multi-ethnic football tournament at William Fraser Park in Whangārei with a focus on engaging youths in leading meaningful lives.

Teams for this weekend's tournament can be registered through The Football Whanau Cup Facebook page or by emailing whanaucup@gmail.com.