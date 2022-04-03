Onerahi win Stafford Choat men's cup final

Gavin Clapperton of Onerahi charging upfield in a tight final.

Onerahi overcame Kerikeri to win the Stafford Choat 2021 men's cup final in the Northern Region Football (NRF) competition at Semenoff Stadium on Saturday.

The match, together with the women's final between Mad Hatters Stonehaven and Onerahi, was cancelled last October due to Covid.

The women's final was scheduled for yesterday afternoon.

NRF Whangārei area manager Dave Alabaster said the women's plate final between Kamo and Bream Bay was called off yesterday after the former defaulted.

A curtain-raiser between Mad Hatters Red and Bream Bay was played instead.

In the men's competition, Kaikohe walloped Mad Hatters Black 9-3 in the plate final on Saturday while the bowls final between Mad Hatters Green and Kamo was postponed due to Covid.

The Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham caught all the action during Saturday's finals.

Onerahi's Mitchell Hanmore wins possession in his side's victory in the Stafford Choat Cup final.

Olusegun Rotimi in action for Kerikeri but couldn't help his side beat Onerahi.

Kerkeri's Oliver Godden fights for possession during his side's loss to Onerahi.