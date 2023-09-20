Rakau Ora founder and mental health clinician Vanessa Kite (Te Aupōuri, Ngai Takoto, Ngāti Kuri) says PJ's Hair Studio is based on the Te Whare Tapa Wha holistic framework of Māori health, and believes if you look good, then you feel good too.

Rakau Ora founder and mental health clinician Vanessa Kite (Te Aupōuri, Ngai Takoto, Ngāti Kuri) says PJ's Hair Studio is based on the Te Whare Tapa Wha holistic framework of Māori health, and believes if you look good, then you feel good too.

They say a visit to a barber or hairdresser can be akin to a good therapy session and now a new Kaitāia hair studio is set to offer just that.

PJ’s Hair Studio is the first hair studio of its kind in Te Hiku (Kaitāia), providing affordable haircuts while offering a safe space for people to kōrero (talk) with mental-health-trained barbers and hair stylists.

The studio is an extension of the counselling and mental health service, Rakau Ora, and is based on the concept of “if you look good, you feel good”.

Founder and mental health clinician Vanessa Kite (Te Aupōuri, Ngai Takoto, Ngāti Kuri), said this approach to wellbeing tied into Sir Mason Durie’s Te Whare Tapa Whā holistic framework for Māori health.

She said anyone who came into the studio could therefore expect to be treated in a mana-enhancing, uplifting way.

“Te Whare Tapa Whā is a huge foundation in our Māori health model and while there is a focus on the tinana (body) and physical strength, how we look is important too, because if you’re having a good hair day, you can take on the world!” Kite said.

“That was the whole idea of the salon, to offer affordable cuts and good vibes for our whānau and to have staff trained in how to read people, to sit in those awkward silences and to allow people to reach out if they need.

“Our staff are also all from this area and come with their own lived experience, so are on their own journey of empowering themselves through learning the skills of being self-employed and self-sufficient.”

Kite’s own journey of recovery from addiction and mental health was ultimately what led to becoming a mental health clinician and starting Rakau Ora just over a year ago.

She said she knew first-hand how hard it could be to ask for help, so having a place like PJ’s Hair Studio offered another avenue for people to reach out.

This week marks Mental Health Awareness Week (September 18-24), with this year’s theme “Five Ways, Five Days” asking people to “Take Notice, Give, Be Active, Connect and Keep Learning”.

Kite said she had hoped to open PJ’s Hair Studio to align with MHAW, but due to unforeseen delays, was on track to open sometime next week.

She said as someone working in mental health, this week was all about pausing and reflecting on the mahi she and others did and paying respect to those who had succumbed to mental health struggles.

Rakau Ora founder Vanessa Kite inside PJ's Hair Studio which is located on Kaitāia's main street and is due to open next week.

“We can’t forget them or let them turn into statistics,” Kite said.

“I also want to acknowledge and celebrate the bravery of people and their whānau who have reached out, and who continue to fight with mental health.

“Most of us working in mental health have lived experience, either personally or through someone in our whānau, so working in this space at home often feels more like a duty than a job.

“That’s why I hold these whānau and our mental health workers on a pedestal because I know how hard this is, it’s intergenerational stuff and in some cases, has become a cultural norm.”

PJs Hair Studio is due to open next week at a date and time to be advised.

The studio will be open every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between 11-5pm and on Saturday from 9am-2pm.

No appointments are required, except for extension braiding and dreadlocking, with Eftpos and AfterPay also available.

For more information, you can visit: www.rakauora.org or follow Rakau Ora Ltd Mental Health Support on Facebook.

Kite’s advice for anyone feeling overwhelmed or struggling with mental health:

When in a crisis, don’t make decisions: Kite said the most important thing to do when in a crisis situation is to not make any decisions. She said this was often because when people were in a dark place, it could be difficult to make rational, informed decisions and could lead to people either harming themselves or others. Find a calm, safe space for some time out: When feeling overwhelmed or mentally unwell, being around other people can sometimes feel too much, Kite said. Instead, it was important to take some time out and to let people know you need a minute to yourself. Centre yourself, feet to whenua/ground: In the midst of a crisis, Kite said it was always important to centre and reconnect to yourself. When working with clients, Kite explained it was important for them to feel grounded and to move with purpose and intention. She therefore advised getting your “feet to whenua” and stomping your feet firmly on the ground (inside or outside) in order to feel more grounded. To close your eyes, pull your shoulders down and back and focus on your breathing. Kite said this technique instantly helped people feel more calm and centred and allowed them to reconnect to themselves and their wairua (spirit) and to “empty” their thoughts. Reach out for help: After applying the above techniques, Kite said it was then time to reach out to emergency services, either yourself or if you didn’t feel comfortable or capable, to ask a whānau member or someone you trust to reach out on your behalf.

Helplines

Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor.

Lifeline – 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP).

Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO).

Healthline – 0800 611 116

All the services listed here are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week unless otherwise specified.

For those wanting to take part in Mental Health Awareness Week 2023, it’s not too late to get involved. Visit mhaw.nz find out more.

Myjanne Jensen is a part-time reporter for the Northern Advocate. She was previously the editor of the Northland Age joining NZME in 2021 after moving to the region from Australia.