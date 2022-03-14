The fire started in a wetland near Matauri Bay Holiday Park on Monday afternoon. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A blaze that threatened several homes at Matauri Bay is a warning of just how dangerous fire conditions remain, a firefighter says.

Residents made multiple 111 calls just before 5pm on Monday as flames spread rapidly through vegetation between Matauri Bay Holiday Park and a cluster of homes on a hillside west of the campground at Putataua Bay.

Cavalli Fire Brigade deputy fire chief Paul Todd said the blaze covered about 1.5ha of wetland vegetation and combustible kikuyu grass.

He declared a ''second alarm'', bringing in reinforcements from a wider area, when several houses were threatened.

If the fire had spread into pampas grass on the hillside it would have been hard to stop.



Cavalli, Kāeo, Kerikeri, Mangōnui and Taupō Bay brigades responded, along with two helicopters from Salt Air in Paihia.

A Salt Air helicopter douses the last hotspot as Cavalli firefighters pack up their hoses. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Todd said Monday's fire showed why a total fire ban had been imposed across Northland.

''We ask the community to bear in mind that even though the grass is green, it's very dry underneath.''

It was not immediately clear how the fire had started. It may have been accidental, he said.

''All the crews did an amazing job, including Salt Air. We're really grateful. Also credit to the community who came out to help us,'' Todd said.

A Salt Air helicopter empties a monsoon bucket on the last hotspot around 6.30pm. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Fire and Emergency NZ declared a prohibited fire season across Northland from 8am last Friday and cancelled all existing fire permits.

Factors behind the fire ban are believed to include dry conditions, a spate of careless and deliberate fires, and brigades stretched to the limit after losing volunteers first due to vaccine mandates and then to self-isolation requirements as Omicron spreads rapidly in Northland.