Fencing for Kaitāia’s campervan dump station after ongoing sewage spills

Temporary fencing is to be erected around Kaitāia's Te Ahu centre carpark campervan dump station after people continue to use it in spite of closed signs. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Fencing is to be erected around the closed Kaitāia dump station after people continue to use the facility in the town’s busy Te Ahu centre carpark zone, causing sewage spills and a public health risk.

The Far North District Council recently closed the dump station indefinitely after ongoing issues with blockages which have required daily repair callouts.

But people are continuing to use the facility in spite of signs advising it’s closed, resulting in headaches for the council with further callouts and risks for public health.

The temporary fencing is to be put up to protect the public from resulting sewage spills into the adjacent carpark, securing the site until repairs are done.

The Te Ahu centre carpark dump station is used by campervan and caravan users to dispose of human sewage.