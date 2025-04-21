Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Fencing for Kaitāia’s campervan dump station after ongoing sewage spills

Susan Botting
By
Local Democracy Reporter·nzme·
2 mins to read

Temporary fencing is to be erected around Kaitāia's Te Ahu centre carpark campervan dump station after people continue to use it in spite of closed signs. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Temporary fencing is to be erected around Kaitāia's Te Ahu centre carpark campervan dump station after people continue to use it in spite of closed signs. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Fencing is to be erected around the closed Kaitāia dump station after people continue to use the facility in the town’s busy Te Ahu centre carpark zone, causing sewage spills and a public health risk.

The Far North District Council recently closed the dump station indefinitely after ongoing issues with blockages which have required daily repair callouts.

But people are continuing to use the facility in spite of signs advising it’s closed, resulting in headaches for the council with further callouts and risks for public health.

The temporary fencing is to be put up to protect the public from resulting sewage spills into the adjacent carpark, securing the site until repairs are done.

The Te Ahu centre carpark dump station is used by campervan and caravan users to dispose of human sewage.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Spelling it out - the nearest campervan dump station to Kaitāia's closed campervan dump station facility is at Mangonui 40km away. Photo / Mike Dinsdale
Spelling it out - the nearest campervan dump station to Kaitāia's closed campervan dump station facility is at Mangonui 40km away. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Non-human waste items found in the dump station include wet wipes, clothing, seafood shells and sticks that have been blocking the facility.

The nearest campervan dump station is 40km away at Mangōnui, among others in the Far North at Kerikeri, Kaikohe, Kawakawa, Omāpere and Opononi.

The council says non-human waste should instead go to any of its 16 refuse transfer stations.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Kaitāia refuse transfer station is in Church Rd, less than five minutes’ drive from the dump station.

Other Far North refuse transfer stations include those at Kaitāia and Ahipara, Awanui, Herekino, Houhora, Kaikohe, Kohukohu, Ōpononi, Panguru, Russell, Taipā, Te Kao, Waipapa and Whangae near Opua and Whatuwhiwhi.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate