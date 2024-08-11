“The restoration has not only preserved the hut’s heritage but has also ensured it remains comfortable and robust for future generations. We look forward to seeing many people enjoying this beautifully restored hut and the stunning landscape surrounding it. The hut can sleep up to 23 people and attracts around 2000 visitors each year. Although it’s a challenging hike to reach the hut, it’s very popular, providing a unique experience for those seeking adventure and a connection to New Zealand’s natural and historical heritage.”

She said the extensive restoration was made possible through the sponsorship of Dulux, which provided the paint for the project, and was conducted in accordance with the Salmond Reed Architect report, which provided the scope of repairs and recommendations.

Visitors have three access options to reach Cape Brett Hut. A water taxi to Deep Water Cove, followed by a two-hour hike to the hut. Or a water taxi can take you directly to Cape Brett Landing, weather permitting. For those seeking a more challenging adventure, the Cape Brett Track starts from Rawhiti and traverses the Rakaumangamanga Peninsula. This route takes approximately eight hours one way and crosses private land.

”We would like to extend our gratitude to the 3B2 Trust, Cape Brett Walkways, and Dulux for their invaluable support. Special thanks to the contractors, Kiwi Carpenters and Northland Painters, for their meticulous restoration work,” Bauer-Hunt said.

The historic Cape Brett Hut before restoration work started

About Cape Brett and the hut

■ Cape Brett has a 1000-year heritage of signalling sailors incoming to New Zealand. For Māori first arriving in Aotearoa, the dawn light reflecting off the sheer cliffs of Rakaumangamanga helped guide their waka to a safe landfall in their new home.

Rakaumangamanga, which stretches back into Te Pēwhairangi (the Bay of Islands), is of particular spiritual and traditional importance to Te Tai Tokerau (Northland) Māori. The light reflecting off the crystalline rocks below helped guide the earliest ocean voyagers to a safe landfall in this new homeland. Cape Brett Hut, located on the Rakaumangamanga Peninsula, holds a rich historical significance. Originally built in the early 1900s as a lighthouse keeper’s residence, the hut served as a vital base for those maintaining the Cape Brett Lighthouse, which has guided countless mariners along New Zealand’s rugged Northland coastline.

Over the decades, the hut has witnessed the evolution of maritime navigation and the changing lifestyles of its keepers. Now managed by the Department of Conservation, Cape Brett Hut stands as a testament to the region’s maritime heritage and continues to welcome adventurers and nature enthusiasts to experience its historic charm and breathtaking surroundings.

Hut bookings and information can be found here.



