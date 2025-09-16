“I kept it pretty simple and took off with it,” he said.

“It’s going really well.

“I’m getting a lot of interest from people.”

Exshaw, a Year 12 student at Kerikeri High School, kicked off his business at the end of August and already has several regular clients.

He takes the pups for on-lead walks in local reserves and rugby fields, at the Kerikeri Domain, or around the client’s neighbourhood.

The entrepreneurial teen, who has a way with dogs, has had positive feedback from clients so far, including that the dogs “are more chilled with me and not so scared”.

Kerikeri teenager Kymani Exshaw started his dog walking business after spotting a gap in the market. Photo / Jenny Ling

“You’re doing something good for the dog and the owner,” he said.

“Sometimes people are working a lot and don’t have time for it.

“If a dog is young and doesn’t get enough exercise, it’s good for the dog by keeping it in shape.

“They get to sniff around and see other dogs so they’re not sitting at home.”

Research has shown that regular walks provide significant health benefits for dogs, including improved physical fitness and cardiovascular health, and preventing obesity.

It provides crucial mental enrichment through novel sights, sounds, and smells, which reduces stress and anxiety.

Regular exercise can also decrease destructive behaviour such as chewing and barking.

While Exshaw has never seen The Godfather film, and his business has nothing to do with the mafia, he and his mum, graphic designer Arihia Ruwhiu, came up with the quirky business name and logo.

He has dropped flyers and business cards at local pet food shops and vets, and hands them out to his human friends.

Exshaw fits his dog walking services in after school during weekdays, during school holidays, and weekends from 10am to 5pm.

He offers standard, 30-minute or 60-minute walks, group walks, and special walks for senior dogs and puppies.

Exshaw also recently added dog washing to his list of services, taking pampered pups to Northland Petfood’s Happy Tails DIY dog wash.

He said walking dogs is relaxing and results in happy hounds.

“I like to take care of the dogs and give them treats and teach them tricks.

“Eventually I’ll get to the point where I’m selling products for dogs; custom collars and scarves with my logo on it.”

