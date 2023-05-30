Voyager 2023 media awards

Far North residents undertake DIY road repairs as bus driver refuses to drive on ‘disintegrating’ roads

Jenny Ling
By
6 mins to read
Molly, Hannah Bailey, Berit Abrahall, Redden Yates, Mark Atkinson and Kris Moffat are appalled by a lack of action to fix Duncan Rd in the Far North.

Far North roads have been so slammed by severe weather a school bus driver has refused to travel on them and residents are doing DIY repairs in a tractor in a bid to make them

