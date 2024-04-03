School principals from within Ngāti Hine say a government plan to get rid of the Ka Ora Ka Ako healthy school lunches programme will directly affect the education of their students.

A collective of principals from Far North kura within the Ngāti Hine rohe are opposing the coalition Government’s decision to discontinue a vital programme providing healthy lunches for children at school.

The Ka Ora, Ka Ako Healthy School Lunches programme aims to reduce food insecurity by providing access to a nutritious lunch in school every day. Around a million lunches are provided each week. In September 2023, lunches were provided to over 230,000 learners in 998 schools and kura.

However, news that the government-funded school lunch programme is under review has sparked serious concern from health charities and principals.

Ka Ora, Ka Ako was introduced by the Labour Government in 2019 and now provides free healthy lunches to about a quarter of all students.

But Associate Education Minister David Seymour said 10,000 lunches were wasted each day and there was no hard evidence the programme, which cost about $325 million annually, improved school attendance or achievement. Seymour said he was looking to cut funding for the programme by up to half.

But a collective of kura within Ngāti Hine is united in strong opposition to the decision.

“The impact of this decision cannot be overstated, as it directly affects the education of our tamariki,’’ the principals from Bay of Islands College, Motatau School, Kawakawa School, Moerewa School, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Taumarere, and Te Horo School said in a statement.

The principals said hungry tamariki cannot learn effectively, and the decision to cut the Ka Ora, Ka Ako programme directly threatens their school community’s wellbeing.

“We firmly denounce political decisions that disproportionately harm the most vulnerable members of our community. Access to nutritious meals is a basic human right, and the elimination of the Ka Ora Ka Ako programme exacerbates existing struggles faced by many whānau in our community,’’ they said.

“Extensive global research has highlighted the importance of access to nutritious food, showing reductions in obesity risks, improvements in dietary quality, and enhancements in academic performance and attendance. The consequences of removing this programme will be significant, including deteriorating mental health, increased health issues, attendance challenges, disengagement from learning, and the loss of vitally important cultural practices.’’

They said the programme has had a profound impact.

“Before its implementation, our schools grappled with numerous challenges. Since its inception, we have witnessed remarkable improvements, including increased attendance and the development of crucial social skills through kai tahi principles, leading to positive learning opportunities for our tamariki.

“We invite all interested parties to witness firsthand how efficiently resources are utilised through our internal model of delivery. This programme has facilitated a lifetime lifestyle change for many of our tamariki. It is deeply disheartening that this Government fails to recognise the glaringly obvious positive outcomes that the Ka Ora Ka Ako programme has brought to our hapū, and like many schools, we are deeply invested in the health of our people.

“Our schools continue to collaborate closely with health providers, Ngāti Hine Health Trust, the Northland District Health Board, and others, who actively contribute to wrap-around systems and services in our schools. They can attest first-hand to the benefits of our tamariki having access to nutritious kai, prepared by our own.

“As a collective of kura within Ngāti Hine, we know and understand the needs of our community. Our connection as a kura is intimate and aligns with the aspirations of Ngāti Hine - Ngā Tangariki o Ngāti Hine, Ngā Tirairaka o Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Hine Health Trust and Te Māra o Hineamaru.’’

The principals urgently call upon the Government to reconsider and prioritise the well-being and educational outcomes of children.

“We demand continued support for the Ka Ora, Ka Ako programme, ensuring that all children have access to nutritious meals, irrespective of socio-economic background. An investment in the Ka Ora Ka Ako programme is an investment in our future, in the future of our health, and in the educational outcomes for our tamariki and their whānau.’’

The impending funding cut means the 115 Northland schools that provide the programme are in limbo.







