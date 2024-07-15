Advertisement
Home / Northern Advocate

Far North news in brief: Northland in the running for Six60 gig

Northland Age
3 mins to read
Six60 and Coterie perform on stage together.

Aotearoa’s biggest band Six60 have announced one more show for their Grassroots Tour, which took place over April and May - but there’s a catch. Five locations are in the running and listeners are encouraged to get behind their town and vote. Whangārei is among the locations - as well as Rotorua, Palmerston North and Balclutha. Head to onemoreshow.co.nz to cast your vote and make sure your town gets the final show. The winning region will be announced on Tuesday, July 23.

Filmmaking workshop

Budding film-makers can find out what it takes at two upcoming film-making workshops in the Far North.

Aspiring scriptwriters and storytellers can attend the free July School holiday Youth Filmmaking Workshop in Kerikeri. The four-day workshop, for 14- to 18-year-olds from July 15-18, will teach about the film-making process, how to turn ideas into a script, how to write a scene and how to act for the screen. Led by writer and director Michael Bennett (The Gone, In Dark Places) the youth workshop at the Turner Centre will be preceded by a one-day adult scriptwriting workshop on Sunday, July 14.

For workshop details go to script-to-screen.co.nz

Rugby club funding

Far North rugby clubs have the chance to apply for support with club upgrades from the Bunnings Rugby Assist Season 4 programme.

The grants of up to $30,000 will help clubs build on how they serve their rugby community - helping them improve, upgrade or renovate to support the work they do throughout the season.

The applications for Bunnings Rugby Assist Season 4 close on August 4 at 11.59pm. This year’s funding will mark over $1 million being invested into the community game, with $900,000 in Bunnings Rugby Assist grants made to date and a further $300,000 to be granted this year.

To apply go to provincial.rugby/bunnings-rugby-assist

Macular Degeneration workshop

Macular Degeneration NZ is holding a free awareness and education seminar in Whangārei next month.

The seminar, which will talk about the age-related eye disease that affects people over the age of 50, will be at Barge Park Events Centre on August 3, from 10am to 11.30am. Macular Degeneration is the leading cause of blindness in the country, affecting one in seven people aged over 50.

Northland ophthalmologist Dr Brian Kent-Smith will present information about the disease and its treatments, as well as the latest research and how to manage it. Anybody wishing to attend can ring 08006228562, email info@mdnz.org.nz or on line at .mdnz.org.nz/public-seminar-sign-up



