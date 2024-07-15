Far North news in brief: Northland in the running for Six60 gig

Six60 and Coterie perform on stage together.

Aotearoa’s biggest band Six60 have announced one more show for their Grassroots Tour, which took place over April and May - but there’s a catch. Five locations are in the running and listeners are encouraged to get behind their town and vote. Whangārei is among the locations - as well as Rotorua, Palmerston North and Balclutha. Head to onemoreshow.co.nz to cast your vote and make sure your town gets the final show. The winning region will be announced on Tuesday, July 23.

Filmmaking workshop

Budding film-makers can find out what it takes at two upcoming film-making workshops in the Far North.

Aspiring scriptwriters and storytellers can attend the free July School holiday Youth Filmmaking Workshop in Kerikeri. The four-day workshop, for 14- to 18-year-olds from July 15-18, will teach about the film-making process, how to turn ideas into a script, how to write a scene and how to act for the screen. Led by writer and director Michael Bennett (The Gone, In Dark Places) the youth workshop at the Turner Centre will be preceded by a one-day adult scriptwriting workshop on Sunday, July 14.

For workshop details go to script-to-screen.co.nz