Foundation needs volunteers

Volunteers from the Far North are urgently needed to help Kiwi families impacted by childhood cancer. The Child Cancer Foundation needs more Northland volunteers for its street appeal on March 8 and 9. The appeal is the biggest fundraiser for the organisation, which supports 1100 families without any Government funding. Volunteers can simply give two hours of their time - go to childcancer.org.nz to sign up.

Enviro funding

Twelve Far North education providers have got funding from Northland Regional Council’s Environmental Leaders Fund. Climate resilience and adaptation was a strong focus for the fund.

A total of $35,000 was awarded to support schools and early childhood centres with projects that increase their students’ knowledge and passion for the environment. Each got up to $3000.

In the Far North, money went to the Inspiring Minds early education centre; Hōreke School; Harinui Early Learning Centre; Kaingaroa School; Kawakawa Primary School; Bay of Islands College; Kerikeri High School; Kerikeri Primary; Kohukohu School; Ngataki School; Peria School and Te Kura o Hato Hōhepa Te Kāmura.

Fibre extends to mid-north

More than 650 extra homes and businesses in Northland will get fibre broadband in Chorus’ network expansion. Kāeo, Moerewa, Tinopai, Kerikeri and Springs Flat are part of the expansion funded by Chorus, which covers 59 communities nationwide. The company says in homes with its fibre, families use an average of 600GB of data each month, highlighting the robust appetite for digital content and reliable connectivity.

Water restrictions remain

Level 2 water restrictions applied to four Far North District Council water supplies last Monday as a precautionary measure to reduce demand and protect water sources will remain for the time being.

The ban on outdoor sprinklers and irrigation systems affects Kerikeri-Waipapa, Kaikohe-Ngāwhā, Paihia-Ōpua-Waitangi and Ōpononi-Ōmāpere. The same restrictions were applied to Ōmanaia-Rāwene last month and also remain unchanged, bringing the total number of water supplies at Level 2 restrictions to five in the Far North.

Ōkaihau, Kaitāia and Kawakawa-Moerewa water supplies will stay at Level 1 (no restrictions), but customers are asked to always use water sensibly.

Scholarship deadline postponed

The closing date for applications for Northland Regional Council’s Tū i te ora scholarship has been extended by two weeks. The scholarship supports students studying, researching or training in a field relating to the council’s environmental and regulatory functions. It includes $4000 and paid work experience. Applications were to close on February 25 but have now been extended to March 10, as many tertiary students are only just starting or returning to study. Go to scholarships.nrc.govt.nz for details.