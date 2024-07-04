Advertisement
Home / Northern Advocate

Far North news in brief: Tsunami sirens; silly seals and Coastguard call

Northern Advocate
3 mins to read
Forty-two state-of-the-art tsunami sirens like this, above, will be installed near Far North coastal settlements over coming months.

Tsunami sirens

Forty-two state-of-the-art tsunami sirens are to be installed near coastal settlements around the Far North District over the coming months. The sirens are designed to alert people with loud, clear instructions on what to do in the event of a possible tsunami wave. Manufactured in Denmark, the sirens can use backup power sources during outages to provide warnings during an emergency. The $6.5 million upgrade to the existing system will update and replace older, outdated technology. All four Northland councils are sharing the cost of the rollout.

Seal silly season

Don’t be surprised if you see NZ fur seals in some curious places across the Far North over coming months. DoC is asking the public to be on the lookout for juvenile pinnipeds (adventurous fur seals, sea lions and seals) that may start appearing in unusual locations, a period often referred to as ‘seal silly season’. From June to September young seals begin to explore their environment, often showing up in unexpected places. Kekeno, or New Zealand fur seals, are marine mammals that spend considerable time on land, typically resting but occasionally exploring. Although they are usually found on rocky shores, their natural curiosity sometimes leads them several kilometres inland.

Food security funding

A collaboration formed to tackle food shortages and hunger in the Hokianga has been granted more than $26,000 by the Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board. The He Kete Kai Food Security Programme incorporates four organisations addressing food insecurity as part of a long-term project to support struggling families. It applied for funding under the umbrella of the Hokianga Community Educational Trust. The community board agreed at its June 21 meeting to grant a total of $26,566 from its placemaking fund to support the programme.

Coastguard call

Coastguard is looking for more volunteers to help keep Kiwis safe at sea. Coastguard Tautiaki Moana volunteer manager Jacqui Arnold said there is a role for everyone - whether they are a seasoned boatie or someone who wants to stick closer to shore. Volunteers are needed at Northland units including Houhora, Bay of Islands, Whangārei, North Kaipara, Whangaruru and Northland Coastguard Air Patrol. Go to coastguard.nz to find out more.

New clinic for Kerikeri

Canopy Imaging, formerly known as TRG Imaging, has opened its new clinic, Te Mauora, in Kerikeri. The clinic is the first stage of Canopy Imaging bringing comprehensive diagnostic imaging services to the Far North. It also introduces a unique MRI experience - the MRI machine is painted like a 1950s-era Kiwiana caravan. The Kiwiana caravan experience coupled with the state-of-the-art MRI was inspired by the district’s beaches and camping lifestyle, which are synonymous with the Far North, a spokesperson said. Te Mauora was gifted as a name by local hapū Ngati Rehia.


