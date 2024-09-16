Tsunami siren test
Northland’s six-monthly tsunami siren test will take place at the start of daylight saving on September 29. The sirens sound twice: at 10am for 10 minutes, and then again at 10.30am for 30 seconds, and will be monitored for any faults. Indoor sirens will be tested at the same time as the outdoor network. The network of more than 200 outdoor tsunami sirens, spanning coastal communities from Te Hapua in the north to Mangawhai in the south and Ruawai in the west, is checked twice a year, coinciding with the start and end of daylight saving.
Police station fire
Police are investigating how the front door of Kaikohe Police Station was damaged by fire last week. Relieving Far North area commander Inspector Justin Rogers said the fire, which started just after 3am on Thursday, did not cause any injuries or wider damage and the station continued its normal operations. Anyone with information can update police online or call 105, using reference number 240912/1072.