Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Far North news in brief: Toilet trip warning; Northland on Monopoly board; port share increases and burglary inquiry

Northern Advocate
3 mins to read

Warning signs have been put up to bring attention to the uneven surface of the world-famous Hundertwasser toilets in Kawakawa.

Warning signs have been put up to bring attention to the uneven surface of the world-famous Hundertwasser toilets in Kawakawa.

Design warning

Far North District Council has added unconventional warning signs to Kawakawa’s famous and equally unconventional Hundertwasser toilets. New footpath signs near the building’s entrance warn of an uneven cobbled surface underfoot in an effort to help prevent trips and falls. The tiled surface is uneven by design but can also pose a safety hazard to the unwary.

Larger stake

Northland Regional Council will take over Marsden Maritime Holdings, giving it a much larger holding of the strategic asset Northport. Under the proposal, the council will hold a 43% stake in a new company holding the assets of both Marsden Maritime Holdings and Northport. Port of Tauranga will hold 50% and Tupu Tonu (Ngāpuhi Investment Fund) will hold 7%. The council and Port of Tauranga will have equal voting rights. Northport is owned 50/50 by Port of Tauranga and Marsden Maritime Holdings.

Burglary inquiry

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police inquiries are continuing following reports of a burglary at a restaurant in Kerikeri on Thursday morning. Around 5.45am, the police received a report of a business on Homestead Rd being broken into. The police said it was unclear what had been taken, however, they were working to identify and locate those responsible. Anyone with information has been urged to contact police by calling 105 and quoting job number P062336418.

In the camp

Northland Kauri players Tara Turner and Krystal Murray have been named in the Black Ferns’ first training camp for 2025 that started yesterday in Wellington, in the lead-up to the Pacific Four Series (PAC4). Portia Woodman-Wickliffe has ended her international retirement and headlines the training team. The PAC4 squad will be announced on May 1.

Northland on the board

Monopoly Northland, the board game, is one step closer to being made by Monopoly licensee Winning Moves. The uniquely Northland tokens will include a kūmara, a surfer, a pair of jandals and a road cone. The games are expected to be ready in early November, in time for Christmas sales.

Motor industry meet

The Motor Industry Training Organisation is inviting Northland businesses to the MITO Northland Te Tai Tokerau Business Breakfast. The event takes place on May 7 at the Cricket Pavilion, Cobham Oval, Whangārei, from 8am to 9.30am. Industries represented include light and heavy automotive, collision repairs, commercial road transport and drilling, mining and quarrying.

The Motor Industry Training Organisation team will also be on hand to discuss new training opportunities designed to support business growth and help future-proof the workforce. RSVP at mito.nz/RSVP.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate