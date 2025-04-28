Design warning
Far North District Council has added unconventional warning signs to Kawakawa’s famous and equally unconventional Hundertwasser toilets. New footpath signs near the building’s entrance warn of an uneven cobbled surface underfoot in an effort to help prevent trips and falls. The tiled surface is uneven by design but can also pose a safety hazard to the unwary.
Larger stake
Northland Regional Council will take over Marsden Maritime Holdings, giving it a much larger holding of the strategic asset Northport. Under the proposal, the council will hold a 43% stake in a new company holding the assets of both Marsden Maritime Holdings and Northport. Port of Tauranga will hold 50% and Tupu Tonu (Ngāpuhi Investment Fund) will hold 7%. The council and Port of Tauranga will have equal voting rights. Northport is owned 50/50 by Port of Tauranga and Marsden Maritime Holdings.