Police inquiries are continuing following reports of a burglary at a restaurant in Kerikeri on Thursday morning. Around 5.45am, the police received a report of a business on Homestead Rd being broken into. The police said it was unclear what had been taken, however, they were working to identify and locate those responsible. Anyone with information has been urged to contact police by calling 105 and quoting job number P062336418.

In the camp

Northland Kauri players Tara Turner and Krystal Murray have been named in the Black Ferns’ first training camp for 2025 that started yesterday in Wellington, in the lead-up to the Pacific Four Series (PAC4). Portia Woodman-Wickliffe has ended her international retirement and headlines the training team. The PAC4 squad will be announced on May 1.

Northland on the board

Monopoly Northland, the board game, is one step closer to being made by Monopoly licensee Winning Moves. The uniquely Northland tokens will include a kūmara, a surfer, a pair of jandals and a road cone. The games are expected to be ready in early November, in time for Christmas sales.

Motor industry meet

The Motor Industry Training Organisation is inviting Northland businesses to the MITO Northland Te Tai Tokerau Business Breakfast. The event takes place on May 7 at the Cricket Pavilion, Cobham Oval, Whangārei, from 8am to 9.30am. Industries represented include light and heavy automotive, collision repairs, commercial road transport and drilling, mining and quarrying.

The Motor Industry Training Organisation team will also be on hand to discuss new training opportunities designed to support business growth and help future-proof the workforce. RSVP at mito.nz/RSVP.