Hub opening
The Te Puāwaitanga-Bay of Islands Sports Hub in Waipapa, which includes five sports fields, will be officially opened in April. The development includes two sand-based turf fields and three soil-based playing fields, ensuring athletes have access to premium playing surfaces that can accommodate various sporting codes. The sports hub, opposite the Waipapa retail area on SH10, will also feature sealed parking for 144 vehicles, eight disabled parking bays, three bus bays, a toilet and changing block with associated water services and connecting footpaths.
Far North crashes
Police attended two crashes within 20km of each other on Friday. One person was transported to hospital in a serious condition and another received minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 10 in Waipapa just after 11.30am. Meanwhile, emergency services also responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Waikaramu Rd, Ohaeawai just before 11.30am. Three people received minor to moderate injuries.