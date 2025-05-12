The Far North District Council wants feedback on Rangitoto Reserve, on the Hihi Peninsula in Doubtless Bay.

Reserve feedback

Far North District Council wants feedback about Rangitoto Reserve, on the Hihi Peninsula in Doubtless Bay. Rangitoto Reserve was classified as a historic reserve in October 2024 to recognise its cultural and historical importance. The site includes an impressive pā with visible features such as terracing and kūmara pits. The name comes from rangi, meaning “day”, and toto, meaning “blood” – understood to signify a “day of blood”. It may have been the location of a battle, adding to its historical and cultural significance. The council is developing a Reserve Management Plan, with input from local hapū, to ensure it is protected. The council also wants to understand the natural environment and other values connected to the reserve. Submissions can be made via email at submissions@fndc.govt.nz, in person at any FNDC service centre or library, or by mail, by June 2.

Rural roadshow

Associate Health Minister with responsibility for Rural Health and Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey will be going to 12 rural locations across the country on a Rural Health Roadshow, including Kaitāia. The Rural Health Strategy was published in 2023 and sets the direction for improving the health of people who live in rural communities. The rural health road show is an opportunity for me to hear from the public and those working in rural health about how well the strategy is being implemented. The roadshow will be in Kaitāia on August 7. To register, go to https://www.health.govt.nz/strategies-initiatives/health-strategies/rural-health-strategy/rural-health-road-show.

Te reo champs wanted