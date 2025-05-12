Advertisement
Far North news in brief: Reserve feedback; rural roadshow and te reo champ

Northern Advocate
3 mins to read

The Far North District Council wants feedback on Rangitoto Reserve, on the Hihi Peninsula in Doubtless Bay.

Reserve feedback

Far North District Council wants feedback about Rangitoto Reserve, on the Hihi Peninsula in Doubtless Bay. Rangitoto Reserve was classified as a historic reserve in October 2024 to recognise its cultural and historical importance. The site includes an impressive pā with visible features such as terracing and kūmara pits. The name comes from rangi, meaning “day”, and toto, meaning “blood” – understood to signify a “day of blood”. It may have been the location of a battle, adding to its historical and cultural significance. The council is developing a Reserve Management Plan, with input from local hapū, to ensure it is protected. The council also wants to understand the natural environment and other values connected to the reserve. Submissions can be made via email at submissions@fndc.govt.nz, in person at any FNDC service centre or library, or by mail, by June 2.

Rural roadshow

Associate Health Minister with responsibility for Rural Health and Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey will be going to 12 rural locations across the country on a Rural Health Roadshow, including Kaitāia. The Rural Health Strategy was published in 2023 and sets the direction for improving the health of people who live in rural communities. The rural health road show is an opportunity for me to hear from the public and those working in rural health about how well the strategy is being implemented. The roadshow will be in Kaitāia on August 7. To register, go to https://www.health.govt.nz/strategies-initiatives/health-strategies/rural-health-strategy/rural-health-road-show.

Te reo champs wanted

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, the Māori Language Commission, is calling for nominations for Ngā Tohu Reo Māori 2025 – a celebration of those who are championing the normalisation and revitalisation of te reo Māori. Nominations are open until 11.59pm on June 29 and can be made via tetaurawhiri.govt.nz.

First-home buyers back

CBRE valuers are reporting a steady lift in buyer activity across Northland, with first-home buyers and lifestyle seekers driving much of the momentum. The latest Residential Valuer Insights report shows improving sentiment across the region – particularly in coastal and lifestyle locations – and ongoing appeal for recently renovated properties. The quarterly report, which gathers sentiment from 44 CBRE valuers who collectively assess and value over 850 properties nationwide every month, provides an independent and data-driven view of the market. It found first-home buyers are active across Northland and other regional centres, helping lead market activity in 2025. Craig Russell, CBRE’s national director of residential valuations and advisory services, said the presence of first-home buyers in nearly every market is one of the most encouraging signs for 2025. “In Northland, we’re seeing a healthy number of first-home buyers back in the market – part of a broader national trend that’s seen around 25-27% of sales going to this group.”

