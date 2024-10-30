Gallery exhibition

Kohukohu’s Village Arts Gallery has its latest exhibition running until December 1.

“Between Shores” includes mixed media work from Lindsay Antrobus Evans, Isla Fabu and Rachel Miller. It explores the personal and observed narratives surrounding the experience of migration and examines the perceptions of being ‘other’ within the adoptive country and the ensuing dialogue between displaced peoples and the communities that receive them. Migrations of humanity, whether instigated by war, conflict, persecution, poverty, climate change, or simply seeking a better and more sustainable life, transport people from the known, their homes, families, and communities, to the unknown.

Halloween advice

Police are encouraging caregivers to ensure their little trick-or-treaters are well looked after this Halloween while in the community. Inspector Brett Callander said not everyone likes to participate, is able to take part or appreciates knocks at the door so those wishes should be respected. He also encouraged parents to consider only trick-or-treating in well-lit areas and attend local events rather than door-knocking. Other tips included always going with an adult and sticking with friends if you are a teen. If anyone sees any suspicious activity happening, please contact 111 immediately or report activity after it occurred to 105.

SH11 works

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is carrying out overnight road resurfacing work on State Highway 11 Paihia, between MacMurray Rd and Te Kemara Ave, from November 3. Work will take place between 9pm and 5am. From November 3-5, SH11 Seaview Rd will be closed overnight between MacMurray and Kings Rds. A short detour via MacMurray and Kings Rds will be in place. From November 5-8, works will take place in Marsden Rd between Kings Rd and Paihia Wharf, with stop/go traffic management in place. No works will take place on Friday and Saturday night. Work will resume on November 10 between School Rd and Te Kemara Ave with stop/go traffic management in place, and is expected to be completed by Friday, November 14.







