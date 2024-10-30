Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Far North news in brief: Prime on Waitangi Tribunal; gallery exhibition and SH11 works

Northern Advocate
3 mins to read
Northland leader Kevin Prime, (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whatua, Tainui) has been reappointed to the Waitangi Tribunal for a second term.

Northland leader Kevin Prime, (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whatua, Tainui) has been reappointed to the Waitangi Tribunal for a second term.

Prime position on Waitangi Tribunal

Far North leader Kevin Prime (CBE) has been reappointed to the Waitangi Tribunal.

Prime (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whatua, Tainui) has been reappointed for a second term. He is a current member of several inquiries including the Constitutional Kaupapa Inquiry (Wai 3300). Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka has also confirmed the appointment of two new members to the Waitangi Tribunal - Hon Richard Prebble (CBE) and Ken Williamson.

Contact donation

Contact Energy has made a long-term commitment to help improve the wellbeing of Northland communities by establishing The Northland Contact Energy Community Wellbeing Fund in partnership with Northland Community Foundation. Contact recently donated $30,000 to the new charitable fund, which will be managed by Northland Community Foundation, to support organisations that provide foodbanks, budgeting and welfare centres services. Bryan Middleton, head of customer experience at Contact, said the energy company was mindful people living in Northland have had a tough time this year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gallery exhibition

Kohukohu’s Village Arts Gallery has its latest exhibition running until December 1.

“Between Shores” includes mixed media work from Lindsay Antrobus Evans, Isla Fabu and Rachel Miller. It explores the personal and observed narratives surrounding the experience of migration and examines the perceptions of being ‘other’ within the adoptive country and the ensuing dialogue between displaced peoples and the communities that receive them. Migrations of humanity, whether instigated by war, conflict, persecution, poverty, climate change, or simply seeking a better and more sustainable life, transport people from the known, their homes, families, and communities, to the unknown.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Halloween advice

Police are encouraging caregivers to ensure their little trick-or-treaters are well looked after this Halloween while in the community. Inspector Brett Callander said not everyone likes to participate, is able to take part or appreciates knocks at the door so those wishes should be respected. He also encouraged parents to consider only trick-or-treating in well-lit areas and attend local events rather than door-knocking. Other tips included always going with an adult and sticking with friends if you are a teen. If anyone sees any suspicious activity happening, please contact 111 immediately or report activity after it occurred to 105.

SH11 works

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is carrying out overnight road resurfacing work on State Highway 11 Paihia, between MacMurray Rd and Te Kemara Ave, from November 3. Work will take place between 9pm and 5am. From November 3-5, SH11 Seaview Rd will be closed overnight between MacMurray and Kings Rds. A short detour via MacMurray and Kings Rds will be in place. From November 5-8, works will take place in Marsden Rd between Kings Rd and Paihia Wharf, with stop/go traffic management in place. No works will take place on Friday and Saturday night. Work will resume on November 10 between School Rd and Te Kemara Ave with stop/go traffic management in place, and is expected to be completed by Friday, November 14.



Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate