Prime position on Waitangi Tribunal
Far North leader Kevin Prime (CBE) has been reappointed to the Waitangi Tribunal.
Prime (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whatua, Tainui) has been reappointed for a second term. He is a current member of several inquiries including the Constitutional Kaupapa Inquiry (Wai 3300). Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka has also confirmed the appointment of two new members to the Waitangi Tribunal - Hon Richard Prebble (CBE) and Ken Williamson.
Contact donation
Contact Energy has made a long-term commitment to help improve the wellbeing of Northland communities by establishing The Northland Contact Energy Community Wellbeing Fund in partnership with Northland Community Foundation. Contact recently donated $30,000 to the new charitable fund, which will be managed by Northland Community Foundation, to support organisations that provide foodbanks, budgeting and welfare centres services. Bryan Middleton, head of customer experience at Contact, said the energy company was mindful people living in Northland have had a tough time this year.