Never leave a pet unattended in a closed vehicle for more than a few minutes - animals succumb very quickly to the heat and can lose consciousness, the SPCA is warning Far North folk

Hot cars major danger

The SPCA has issued another strong reminder to Far North pet owners to never leave their furry friends in hot cars in summer - even if the windows are down. As a hot, dry El Nino summer approaches, inspectors have already received dozens of calls about dogs being left inside cars on warm days. From October 2022 to February this year, 532 complaints were received. SPCA national inspectorate manager Alan Wilson said it was frustrating the message doesn’t seem to be getting through.

Tribunal report presented

A significant final report by the Waitangi Tribunal will be handed over to the hapū of Ngāpuhi on Saturday at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

The report - the final version of Stage two Te Paparahi o te Raki Hearing Report (Part one) - previously as a draft provided several recommendations. The almost 2000-page draft report details the findings of the tribunal’s years-long inquiry into Treaty breaches, land loss and military action suffered by Ngāpuhi between 1840 and 1900.

The report also urges the Government to return all Crown-owned land in Ngāpuhi’s tribal area - and to start talks with Māori about reworking New Zealand’s constitutional framework in the light of an earlier finding that Ngāpuhi chiefs did not cede sovereignty when signing the Treaty. The report follows 27 weeks of hearings held between 2013 and 2017 on marae spanning from Mangamuka to Waitematā. Saturday’s event will start from 8.50am.

Secondary schools touch comp

Kaikohe Christian School - Ngā Hoia o Ihu Karaiti is the only Far North school taking part in this weekend’s NZ Secondary Schools National Touch Championship in Rotorua this weekend.

Around 1200 secondary school athletes from around the country will descend on the Rotorua International Stadium for the championship which is being held over three days from Friday.

Kaikohe Christian School will initially take on Te Paepae o Aotea, Pukekohe High School, Fraser High and Ngā Tapuwae in Pool C in the mixed section on Friday, for a place in the next round.

Whangārei Boys’ High and Whangārei Girls’ High are the only other Northland schools taking part in the competition.

Covid levels rising

Wastewater results show Covid-19 infection levels are creeping up in Northland. ESR’s latest wastewater surveillance from last week shows a Northland average of 5.2 million copies of the virus detected per person, a day. This is a 20 per cent rise on the week before and the highest level in the region since June. Nationally, wastewater data indicates infection levels are at their highest since January.



