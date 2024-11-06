Manu champs
The Manu World Championships will return for a second year with more qualifying events including one in Whangārei. More than 2000 kids, youth and adults took part last year, including a team from Pipiwai who were supported by a 70-strong contingent of extended whānau and friends. Brooklyn Kay was first in the girls’ kids category, Navaeh Rikihana-Yates was first in the youth male division and Tawhai Rakich was fourth in the girls’ kids category. This time round there will be six qualifier events around the country including at the Whangārei Aquatic Centre on January 18. The grand final is at Auckland’s Viaduct on March 1, 2025. Far North mayor Moko Tepania said he “firmly believes” the best manus in the world are from the North so he’s expecting to see a strong contingent through to the grand final.
Growth feedback
Far North District Council wants residents to shape the future of the district’s fastest-growing towns – Kerikeri and Waipapa – through Te Pātukurea - the Kerikeri-Waipapa Spatial Plan.
Te Pātukurea will be a long-term, 30-plus years blueprint for the development of these towns, ensuring that housing, infrastructure, and services evolve to meet the needs of the community. The plan will set the direction for everything from housing choices and transport networks to how the natural environment is protected.