For more information and to view the growth scenarios, visit the Far North District Council website or contact the Growth Planning and Placemaking team on 0800 920 029 or email kwsp@fndc.govt.nz.

GR8X fundraiser

The Northland Rescue Helicopter is to benefit from a fishy fundraiser on Saturday, with fish caught at the recent GR8X (Great Exhibition Bay) Fishing Comp.

Every year the competition auctions off fish caught for the charity, raising around $9000 each year. The auction, which includes snapper, trevally, kahawai and kingfish, is on Saturday, on Everitt Rd, Te Kao (just follow the signs) from 12pm.

The organisers also give funds to local marae and sports people needing funding for travel. This year there will be a draw for prizes for any non-angler that bids on fish.

SPCA cupcakes

Kaitāia SPCA will benefit from a cupcake appeal day tomorrow.

Animal advocate Vanessa Sucich-Coupland will host the Kaitāia Cupcake Day stall outside the old gym in Commerce St from 8am, with cakes going for $3 each. “The support is for our local animals, they need all we can get,” she said.

Orders can be made on Thursday by ringing 021446456.

Kaikohe crash

One person was transported to Bay of Islands Hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday morning after a vehicle collided with a building in Kaikohe. Emergency services attended the single-vehicle crash on Broadway, Kaikohe, after the accident was reported around 11am.

Spoken word workshops

Free spoken word poetry and songwriting workshops will be held in Kaitāia at the end of the month. An open mic evening, and free workshops, will be held at Peekaboo Backyard Eatery on November 30, with DJ Exile also spinning some tunes. If interested email kurarose@gmail.com.



