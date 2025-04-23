Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Far North news in brief: Far North iwi co-chair; waka ama nationals and Metalfest addition

Northern Advocate
3 mins to read

Katie Murray Chair of Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa and Waitomo Papakainga Chief Executive is the new co-chair of Te Kahu o Taonui Taitokerau Iwi Chairs Collective

Katie Murray Chair of Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa and Waitomo Papakainga Chief Executive is the new co-chair of Te Kahu o Taonui Taitokerau Iwi Chairs Collective

Murray co-chair

Katie Murray, chair of Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa, has been elected co-chair of Te Kahu o Taonui Taitokerau Iwi Chairs Collective. Murray, who is also Waitomo Papakainga chief executive, was elected to the role recently after chairman Harry Burkhardt stood down. With over 30 years of service through the Waitomo Papakāinga Development Trust in Kaitāia, she has dedicated her life to uplifting whānau across Te Hiku, leading transformative kaupapa such as Whiria te Muka, Te Kahu Oranga Whānau, and strategic partnerships with Oranga Tamariki and Police. Murray has been nationally recognised with both a Queen’s Service Medal and membership in the NZ Order of Merit.

Women in rock

Organisers of the upcoming Kaitāia MetalFest 4 have added teenage Waipu power trio Fork to this year’s line-up. The all-female band is managed by Niel De Jong, the father of two members of the acclaimed Alien Weaponry, who played the 1st Kaitāia MetalFest in 2017 before going on to international renown for writing metal tunes in te reo. Formed in 2024, the hard-hitting Fork has already started making waves in the NZ music scene. They will be part of a stacked line-up at MetalFest 4 at Collards Tavern on May 3. Tickets available online at eventfinda.

Kaingaora robbery

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police are investigating an alleged robbery in Kaingaora on Sunday evening. Police were called to Church Rd at 5.45pm. After following lines of inquiry, police identified and found four alleged offenders. Four young people were due to appear in Kaitāia Youth Court this week.

Waka ama nationals

Three teams from Te Tai Tokerau will take place in the Waka Ama Long Distance Nationals from today until Sunday, in Porirua. Nga Hoe Horo Outrigger Canoe Club, from Kaitāia, Tirohanga Waka Ama, Kawakawa and Mitamitaga o le Pasefika Va’a-alo Canoe Club, Whangārei are among 59 clubs from around the country taking part in Wellington.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The event at Ngāti Toa Domain will host 1050 paddlers competing on a circuit racecourse completing distances of 8km, 16km, or 24km, depending on their respective divisions. The event includes paddlers from J16 up to Master 75, inclusive of adaptive paddlers.

Far North assault

Police were called to reports of a serious assault in Te Tapui Rd, Matauri Bay, on Sunday evening. One person was arrested but there were no reports of injuries.

Health staff backpay

Health NZ Te Whatu Ora has paid $31.1 million in Holidays Act backpay to current Te Tai Tokerau staff. The remediation payment was needed because staff were not paid correctly for their holidays since 2010. A total of 3776 Northland nurses, doctors, allied health staff, healthcare assistants, cleaners and administrators were paid the remediation last week. Former workers are expected to be paid by the end of the year.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate