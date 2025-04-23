Police are investigating an alleged robbery in Kaingaora on Sunday evening. Police were called to Church Rd at 5.45pm. After following lines of inquiry, police identified and found four alleged offenders. Four young people were due to appear in Kaitāia Youth Court this week.

Waka ama nationals

Three teams from Te Tai Tokerau will take place in the Waka Ama Long Distance Nationals from today until Sunday, in Porirua. Nga Hoe Horo Outrigger Canoe Club, from Kaitāia, Tirohanga Waka Ama, Kawakawa and Mitamitaga o le Pasefika Va’a-alo Canoe Club, Whangārei are among 59 clubs from around the country taking part in Wellington.

The event at Ngāti Toa Domain will host 1050 paddlers competing on a circuit racecourse completing distances of 8km, 16km, or 24km, depending on their respective divisions. The event includes paddlers from J16 up to Master 75, inclusive of adaptive paddlers.

Far North assault

Police were called to reports of a serious assault in Te Tapui Rd, Matauri Bay, on Sunday evening. One person was arrested but there were no reports of injuries.

Health staff backpay

Health NZ Te Whatu Ora has paid $31.1 million in Holidays Act backpay to current Te Tai Tokerau staff. The remediation payment was needed because staff were not paid correctly for their holidays since 2010. A total of 3776 Northland nurses, doctors, allied health staff, healthcare assistants, cleaners and administrators were paid the remediation last week. Former workers are expected to be paid by the end of the year.