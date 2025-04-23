Murray co-chair
Katie Murray, chair of Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa, has been elected co-chair of Te Kahu o Taonui Taitokerau Iwi Chairs Collective. Murray, who is also Waitomo Papakainga chief executive, was elected to the role recently after chairman Harry Burkhardt stood down. With over 30 years of service through the Waitomo Papakāinga Development Trust in Kaitāia, she has dedicated her life to uplifting whānau across Te Hiku, leading transformative kaupapa such as Whiria te Muka, Te Kahu Oranga Whānau, and strategic partnerships with Oranga Tamariki and Police. Murray has been nationally recognised with both a Queen’s Service Medal and membership in the NZ Order of Merit.
Women in rock
Organisers of the upcoming Kaitāia MetalFest 4 have added teenage Waipu power trio Fork to this year’s line-up. The all-female band is managed by Niel De Jong, the father of two members of the acclaimed Alien Weaponry, who played the 1st Kaitāia MetalFest in 2017 before going on to international renown for writing metal tunes in te reo. Formed in 2024, the hard-hitting Fork has already started making waves in the NZ music scene. They will be part of a stacked line-up at MetalFest 4 at Collards Tavern on May 3. Tickets available online at eventfinda.
Kaingaora robbery