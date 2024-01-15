Bay of Islands Animal Rescue group founder Summer Johnson says Sheba, the dog at the centre of a court case, has successfully undergone surgery

Successful surgery

The dog at the centre of a court case involving Bay of Islands Animal Rescue has successfully undergone surgery. A theft charge was dropped against rescue founder Summer Johnson last year — the case sparked after Johnson refused to hand the injured dog, Sheba, back to her owners. Sheba had been hit by a car and had nerve damage to her front leg, causing her to drag her paw along the ground as she walked.

Far North home values up, but still down

Home values increased in the Far North and Kaipara by 1.5 per cent (to $696,584) and 7 per cent (to $860,762) respectively in the last quarter of 2023. However, both districts ended the calendar year in the red, with values falling an average of 5.2 per cent last year in the former and by 2 per cent in the latter.

College enrolling

Kaitāia College is taking enrolments for this year. If you are keen, go into the front office of the college, in Redan Rd, to schedule an interview time. You can check things out at www.facebook.com/kaitaiacollege.

Walkway formalised

Kotikoti Walkway near Russell/Kororāreka has been formalised as a publicly accessible track over private land. The 1.7km walk was established as part of a recommendation arising from the Overseas Investment Office. Kotikoti Walkway takes about an hour to walk and provides scenic views of the Bay of Islands, especially the eastern bay where many islands dot the medium distance. It also adjoins Te Araroa. Far North District Council is responsible for the walkway.

Diver’s name released

Police have released the name of the diver missing in Ahipara. He was 63-year-old Kerry Wayne Naicovi. Naicovi’s body was found on Ninety Mile Beach at Matapia. His burial took place on Thursday last week. Naicovi was remembered as a “tireless” and “hard-working” community man. Police have referred his death to the coroner.

Bus clicks with viewers

A house bus in Taupō Bay in the Far North was the sixth most-viewed motor vehicle listing on Trade Me in 2023. The Black Pig, owned by the Fitzpatrick family, is a converted, three-bed house bus. Its listing attracted 70,392 views on the online marketplace.

Boat facilities improved

Far North District Council has upgraded maritime facilities at Mangōnui’s Mill Bay and at Rangiputa on Karikari Peninsula to make launching boats safer and easier.



