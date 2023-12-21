Bay of Islands Animal Rescue group founder Summer Johnson encouraged residents to become foster parents to abandoned dogs over the festive season. Photo / Jenny Ling

Bay of Islands Animal Rescue group founder Summer Johnson encouraged residents to become foster parents to abandoned dogs over the festive season. Photo / Jenny Ling

To celebrate Christmas, every day for 12 days the Advocate is sharing with readers a Northland charity or organisation that supports those within the community. In turn, you can learn how best to help them this festive season. Today we speak to Bay of Islands Animal Rescue.

While most Northlanders get to unwind and enjoy the festive season, spare a thought for animal rescue charities like Bay of Islands Animal Rescue who face their most challenging time of the year.

Founder Summer Johnson said Christmas time for rescue groups, particularly those in Northland, was “crazy”.

“New Zealand is in crisis, every rescue centre in New Zealand is full to overflowing.

“Northland at this time of the year is crazy because a lot of people decide to go away and bombard us trying to surrender their dogs.

“We get calls from neighbours saying there’s a dog chained up with no water and food or they just let them go or dump them.”

Johnson has been involved in rescuing animals for about 20 years.

She established Never Ending Story in Matakana near Warkworth before moving to the Far North eight years ago.

“I moved to have a rest and start again with my family.

“I got up here and the universe had other plans for me and here we are today.”

At first Johnson started to rescue, de-sex and rehome animals entirely out of her own pocket.

The movement grew along with a team of volunteers and fosters and in early 2017 the Bay of Islands Animal Rescue was formed.

The charity now homes, adopts, fosters and transports an overwhelming number of animals each day including cats, horses, sheep, pigs, cows, ducks, chickens and even rabbits.

The organisation, which doesn’t receive any government funding, has a huge focus on dogs with an estimated 1500 expected to be saved by the team each year.

Bay of Islands Animal Rescue volunteers and trustees Ed Lyman, Stacee Honey and founder Summer Johnson are getting ready for an influx of unwanted dogs over the festive season. Photo / Jenny Ling

Johnson relies on the goodwill and support of the community and has a team of dedicated volunteer foster parents on board, looking after dogs and puppies until they find their forever homes.

Currently, about 110 dogs are being fostered across the Mid to Far North, she said.

Johnson said people can help this festive season by volunteering to be an emergency foster.

“Though it doesn’t seem like much, those emergency spaces are a huge help.”

People can also help by donating money online, or dropping off dog food, toys or chew treats at the Bay of Islands Vet, 52 Gillies St, Kawakawa, Northland Petfood, 12 Mill Lane, Kerikeri or The Doggie Den, 2 Hiko Rd, Kamo.

“Things are really tight right now,” Johnson said.

“This year we’ve had our hands out a lot more than previous years. It really is a struggle, though I know everyone’s struggling financially.

“We’ve got all our paws crossed for food coming in next week. We have about five days of food left in our container.”

If you’d like to help, visit www.bayofislandsanimalrescue.org.nz or email contact@bayofislandsanimalrescue.org.nz or message them on Facebook.

