Coastguard Whangaroa volunteer Bob Kidd, who was instrumental in getting the unit’s vessel Kahurangi (above), has received a special award.

Coastguard award

Coastguard Whangaroa volunteer Bob Kidd received a special award acknowledging his 14-year commitment as a volunteer at the organisation’s recent AGM. Kidd’s time as president was described as instrumental in the unit having its vessel Kahurangi. Anyone interested in becoming a member of the rescue unit can contact Glenys Grace on 027 460 8500.

Cyclone relief funding

The Government has approved new funding that will boost resilience and greatly reduce the risk of major flood damage across Northland, particularly the Far North. Significant weather events this year caused severe flooding and damage across the region and the $8.9 million will be used to provide some of the smaller communities and marae that were badly impacted better protection from future flooding. “Alongside supporting Te Tai Tōkerau to rebuild and recover, we need to prepare for any future events and the Government is committed to helping councils and mana whenua do just that,” Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said. The bulk of the funding, $4.2m, will go towards reducing the risk of flooding in Kawakawa, Ōtiria-Moerewa, Kāeo, Matangirau, Whirinaki, and Punaruku, including marae often flooded or at risk from flooding. Remaining funds will go towards projects including removing fallen and at-risk trees from flood-risk rivers, stormwater upgrades, stabilising work, stop bank repairs, and early warning systems.

Centre manager performs

Turner Centre general manager Gerry Paul is bringing his legendary band Gráda to Kerikeri. The band has toured all over Europe for years and now they’re coming to Northland on their first tour of New Zealand. Gráda’s sound is rooted in traditional Irish music, while drawing influences from folk, jazz, world music and Americana. The repertoire is seeded with original songs and instrumentals that have captured the imaginations of audiences all over the world. They will perform on October 22 from 7.30pm.

Rugby rangatahi

Northlanders Bradley Knight, Nathan Salmon, Rudolph Louw, Jake Couling, Darcy Holwell, Jacob Lowther, and Fergus Manson have been named in the Blues Under-18 squad to take on a Chiefs U-18 side in Hamilton on Saturday.

Retail safety workshop

A situational safety workshop to help Far North retailers manage difficult customers, manage the safety of themselves and others is being held in Kaitāia next month. On October 30, from 10am to 2pm, at Unit 3, 5 Puckey Ave, the free four-hour workshop is designed to assist retail outlets to manage difficult customers, manage the safety of themselves and others during a potentially violent situation, and any other scenario pertinent to their roles. It also includes theft prevention, robbery management and dealing with a violent crisis. To attend the Te Hiku Business Boosters event, go to www.tehikubusinessboosters.org/event-details-registration/situational-safety-1.