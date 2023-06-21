Whangaroa Coastguard, seen here at the Kiwi Can Raft Race on Whangaroa Harbour, is one of many organisations around Northland that needs more volunteers. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Coastguard needs volunteers

Coastguard New Zealand, the charity saving lives at sea, is looking for good Far North folk keen to help Kiwis enjoy their time out on the water safely and with confidence. Coastguard New Zealand CEO Callum Gillespie said it didn’t matter whether you’re a seasoned boatie who ventures out every weekend, or someone with a passion for supporting your community: there is a role for everyone. Coastguard units in the Bay of Islands, Hokianga, Houhora, Whangaroa, Kaipara, North Kaipara, Tūtūkākā and Whangaruru are all looking for volunteers. Learn more by visiting volunteers.coastguard.nz.

Classical Kerikeri

The Aroha Music Society is bringing the Menzies/Endres Duo to Kerikeri next month, in partnership with Chamber Music New Zealand. Internationally-acclaimed violinist and violist Mark Menzies and celebrated pianist Michael Endres bring their monumental programme to the Turner Centre at 3pm on July 2. Power and virtuosity define the fiery duo. Both renowned soloists, Menzies and Endres come together to tackle cornerstone works of the violin and piano repertoire with fresh and thrilling interpretations. To buy tickets or for more information, go to https://www.turnercentre.co.nz/.

Erosion programme funds

The Northland Regional Council has secured $1.7 million in funding over four years from the Sustainable Land Management Hill Country Erosion Programme. Natural Resources working party chairwoman Amy Macdonald said the council would target reducing erosion on highly erodible land. Funding will be available to plant natives on erosion-prone land, helping to enable land use change from pasture to trees. More than 60 per cent of Northland and 40 per cent of the region’s grazing land is classified as highly erodible. For more information about making an application, call 0800 002 004 and ask to speak to a land management adviser, or email landadmin@nrc.govt.nz.

ECE staff pay talks

The early childhood education (ECE) sector will begin the process of negotiating fairer pay, after their application was approved by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment on Monday. The agreement aims to set minimum conditions and pay for a sector that has not experienced consistency. Representatives will begin negotiating with ECE employers in October.

Nominate biosecurity heroes

Far North folk can honour their biosecurity heroes with entries now open for the 2023 New Zealand Biosecurity Awards. The awards recognise and celebrate outstanding contributions to protecting our country against unwanted pests and diseases. It is our way of celebrating people and organisations across Aotearoa New Zealand who are contributing to our biosecurity. There are nine New Zealand Biosecurity Awards categories and all category winners are eligible for the New Zealand Biosecurity Supreme Award. To find out more, go to https://www.thisisus.nz/news-events/biosecurity-awards/.







