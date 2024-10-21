Advertisement
Home / Northern Advocate

Far North news in brief: Chess champs; missing child found; Boogie Circus; and state highway works

Northern Advocate
3 mins to read
There'll probably be a bad bishop or two, plenty of gambits and even a few howlers when the Northland Chess Championship is held in Kerikeri on November 2.

Chess champs

The 2024 Northland Chess Championship will be held in Kerikeri next month with awards and prizes in three categories. The family fun event will be held at the Turner Centre on November 2, from 9am to 6pm with junior (up to 12), youth (13-17) and senior section competed for.

It will be a full-day tournament with six time-controlled rounds and players will score points for each win or draw. The champions will be those with the most points after the final round. Only Northland residents qualify for titles and trophies. Register at sites.google.com/view/kerikerichessclub.

Missing child found

A young Kaitāia child died after being found in a Northland river on Sunday, after being reported missing earlier in the day.

A police spokesperson said the child was reported missing from their home about 3.40pm. A search involving whānau and emergency services began immediately, and searchers found the child in the Awanui River shortly before 5pm.

“Despite the best efforts of rescuers, the child passed away. This is an absolutely tragic outcome and support is being provided to whānau,” police said. They thanked everyone who helped in the search.

Boogie Circus coming

Jan Preston’s Boogie Circus is coming to Northland for two shows. Preston and husband, percussionist Mike Pullman, will play at the Black Box Theatre, Kerikeri, on October 25 from 7.30pm to 9.45pm. They will also perform at the Riverbank Centre, Reyburn House Lane, Whangārei, on October 26 from 7.30pm to 9.45pm. The shows are part of the duo’s tour promoting Preston’s latest release, Pianoland, which celebrates her 50 years as a public performer. Kerikeri tickets are available via Eventfinda or in person from music store The Soundlounge in Kerikeri Rd.

SH11 works

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is carrying out overnight road resurfacing work on State Highway 11 Paihia, between MacMurray Rd and Te Kemara Ave, from November 3. Work will take place between 9pm and 5am. From November 3-5, SH11 Seaview Rd will be closed overnight between MacMurray and Kings Rds. A short detour via MacMurray and Kings Rds will be in place.

From November 5-8, works will take place in Marsden Rd between Kings Rd and Paihia Wharf, with stop/go traffic management in place. No works will take place on Friday and Saturday night.

Work will resume on November 10 between School Rd and Te Kemara Ave with stop/go traffic management in place, and is expected to be completed by Friday, November 14. Access for residents and emergency services will be maintained throughout the works.



