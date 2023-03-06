More than one million census forms have been completed and returned ahead of Census Day - which is today, March 7.

Census forms pouring in

More than one million individual census forms have been counted ahead of Census Day today. The aim is for the whole country - excluding those in areas affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, whose response will come later - to complete their census forms by Census Day. Simon Mason, deputy Government statistician and deputy chief executive of Census and Collection Operations, said completing census forms on time means fewer non-responding households will need to be visited after Census Day.

Triboard burns

A fire at JNL’s triboard mill in Kaitāia was spectacular but caused only minor damage, a fire chief says. The blaze broke out just before 1.30pm on Wednesday on the line where triboard is made. Two fire crews responded from Kaitāia, and one each from Ahipara and Mangōnui. Kaitāia fire chief Craig Rogers said mill staff did a good job getting the blaze under control before firefighters arrived. The mill’s sprinkler system was also activated. Fire crews spent another 90 minutes on the “dirty work” of ensuring the fire was fully extinguished. The plant re-opened on Friday.

Loo love under way

A tired toilet block at Kaikohe’s Marino Court is getting a facelift. The upgrade includes a full paint job, new toilet pans, repairs to the doors and new hand basins. Temporary portable toilets have been installed while the refurbishment, which is expected to take two weeks, is under way.

Have your say on gambling

Far North District Council is seeking public feedback on proposed amendments to its Class 4 Gaming and TAB Venue Policy. The existing 2014 policy includes a “sinking lid” policy on pokie machines, or Class 4 gaming venues, which means no new pokie machines are allowed in the district and machines cannot be redistributed. A 2022 review of the policy, which included a report on the social impacts of gambling in the Far North, found communities are vulnerable to the detrimental effects of problem gambling. To learn more about the consultation and read the Statement of Proposal, go to the Have Your Say page on the council’s website. Submissions can be provided via an online survey, emailed to submissions@fndc.govt.nz or posted to: Strategy Development Team, FNDC, Private Bag 752, Kaikohe 0440, Attention: Strategy development. Consultation closes at 5pm on March 15.

Building apprentice challenge

NZ Certified Builders (NZCB) wants Northland apprentices to get their entries in for its annual Apprentice Challenge, sponsored by ITM.

The regional heats of the competition will be held in multiple locations across the country on April 1, with great prizes up for grabs and the winner of each going on to compete for the coveted title of national champion in May.

All apprentices that compete in the regional heats will receive an ITM prize pack, and additional prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place-getters. Regional winners also win an all-expenses-paid trip to the national final, held at the NZCB Annual Conference and Expo in Christchurch, where they will compete for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and $50,000 worth of prizes.

Apprentices can enter by visiting apprenticechallenge.nz and filling out the entry form. Entries must be received by Friday, March 17.