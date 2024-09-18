Advertisement
Far North news in brief: Barn find auction; victim named and climate funding

Northern Advocate
3 mins to read
The lap of luxury from a classic Jaguar XJ6 found in a Pakaraka barn that will be sold at auction on site this weekend along with 119 other old vehicles, parts, and machinery

Barn find auctions

Around 120 classic cars, parts, tools and machinery from a Bay of Islands barn find will go under the hammer in two auctions this weekend.

The treasures retrieved from the 1000sq m Pakaraka barn include old Jaguars, Daimlers, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeots, Austins and a Model T Ford more than 100 years old. There is also a bright red Morris Minor. All will go under the hammer in auctions run by Northland Auctions out of Kerikeri.

The first auction from the barn find – tools and machinery, including diggers, bulldozers, ride-on lawnmowers and trucks – will be on-site in Pakaraka on Saturday from 10.30am.

The second auction, with all the vehicles and parts, will be from 10.30am on Sunday. For more details, go to www.northlandauctions.nz.

Victim named

Police have named the woman whose body was found in a burnt-out vehicle on Ripiro Beach as 35-year-old Jasmaine Corin Reihana of Paihia. Her body was discovered when police were called to a fire in the dunes on Ripiro Beach, about 17km south of Glinks Gully, at 10.30am, on Monday, September 9.

A day later, police said they were speaking with a person but had not made any arrests and were investigating both the scene and a nearby property in Te Kopuru. Detective Inspector Al Symonds, of Northland CIB, says police inquiries into the circumstances leading up to Reihana’s death are continuing.

Firearm charges possible

Police are considering laying charges after a firearm was allegedly discharged in Ahipara on Friday afternoon. The initial incident near Wharo Way was reported about 1.40pm by someone who believed they’d heard a shot being fired. Police spoke to two people near Kaitāia on Saturday after locating two air rifles in a vehicle of interest.

Climate funding

Far North communities can get funding to support community-led initiatives that build resilience to the immediate and ongoing effects of climate change. Northland Regional Council is seeking applications for the new Climate Resilient Communities Fund, which will invest $9.2 million over 10 years into projects that build community capacity and drive transformational change for community and tangata whenua climate resilience.

This year, the council has a total fund of $600,000 to invest in projects that meet the funding criteria, with a minimum grant of $5000 plus GST and a maximum cap of $40,000 plus GST. Applications must be for a project implemented in the region and be from a legal community entity. Applications close on October 29.

For more information, visit www.nrc.govt.nz/climateresiliencefunding


