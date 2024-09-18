Barn find auctions
Around 120 classic cars, parts, tools and machinery from a Bay of Islands barn find will go under the hammer in two auctions this weekend.
The treasures retrieved from the 1000sq m Pakaraka barn include old Jaguars, Daimlers, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeots, Austins and a Model T Ford more than 100 years old. There is also a bright red Morris Minor. All will go under the hammer in auctions run by Northland Auctions out of Kerikeri.
The first auction from the barn find – tools and machinery, including diggers, bulldozers, ride-on lawnmowers and trucks – will be on-site in Pakaraka on Saturday from 10.30am.
The second auction, with all the vehicles and parts, will be from 10.30am on Sunday. For more details, go to www.northlandauctions.nz.