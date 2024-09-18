The lap of luxury from a classic Jaguar XJ6 found in a Pakaraka barn that will be sold at auction on site this weekend along with 119 other old vehicles, parts, and machinery

Barn find auctions

Around 120 classic cars, parts, tools and machinery from a Bay of Islands barn find will go under the hammer in two auctions this weekend.

The treasures retrieved from the 1000sq m Pakaraka barn include old Jaguars, Daimlers, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeots, Austins and a Model T Ford more than 100 years old. There is also a bright red Morris Minor. All will go under the hammer in auctions run by Northland Auctions out of Kerikeri.

The first auction from the barn find – tools and machinery, including diggers, bulldozers, ride-on lawnmowers and trucks – will be on-site in Pakaraka on Saturday from 10.30am.

The second auction, with all the vehicles and parts, will be from 10.30am on Sunday. For more details, go to www.northlandauctions.nz.