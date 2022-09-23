Far North Mayor John Carter (seated centre), with councillors (from back left) Dave Collard, David Clendon, John Vujcich, Mate Radich and Moko Tepania; (front) Ann Court, Felicity Foy, Kelly Stratford and Rachel Smith. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Three-term Far North Mayor John Carter wrapped up a 55-year career in local and central government with thanks to staff and councillors and — inevitably — one of his trademark jokes.

Carter, who was Hokianga County Clerk, MP for Northland for 24 years and then High Commissioner to the Cook Islands before being elected mayor of his home district, chaired his last council meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting wasn't short of contentious issues, including the off-again, on-again Rangitane reclamation, but it was also marked by tributes to the outgoing mayor.



Council asset and infrastructure manager Andy Finch was asked to make a speech on behalf of staff, and promised it would be "a bit like a best man speech but without the alcohol".

"Asking an engineer to make a speech for an outgoing mayor is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," he said.

Things staff wouldn't miss included the 2am pings from their phones as messages from the mayor dropped into their inboxes, or getting up to find a raft of mayoral emails waiting for replies.

They also wouldn't miss Carter's "bring-up system", which he used to great effect to remind staff at regular intervals about things he wanted done.

However, he had also been "an inspirational leader" who had made his mark on the Far North.

Carter had also ensured the Far North had made its mark on the country.

"I think the Far North punches above its weight nationally, largely because of your stubbornness and ability to not let things drop."

Finch also spoke of Carter's ability to calm down heated meetings, his endless energy and enthusiasm, and the endless dad jokes — or, more accurately, mayor jokes, "some of which are clean".

Finch also read a letter from Stuart Crosby, president of Local Government New Zealand.

Crosby said his enduring memory of Carter was his "absolute commitment" to improving the well-being of the Far North.

Carter often told him about the deprivation and misery some people lived in and what needed to be done about it.

"He pulled every lever he could to make things happen. Despite his centre-right politics he has a massive social justice heart."

District administration staff, led by Caroline Wilson, also made a presentation.

Carter said he was looking forward to his retirement, which at that point was just 17 sleeps away.

That was tempered by a "twinge of sadness" that it was time to move on.

"But it's time to go because the difference between me now and 20 years ago is becoming apparent. It's just a fact of ageing," he said.

"I've been involved in local and central government for 55 years. It's been an interesting journey, from local government to central government and back … What's always been important to me has been working with people, working as a team, working together."

When he was in Parliament, his advice to incoming MPs was always the same: Your job is important, but you are not.

Carter joked that he would "make sure as hell" incoming councillors would have his bring-up system so staff could be constantly reminded of tasks that had not yet been completed.

He thanked staff and councillors for their support over many years and, of course, finished with a joke: What do you call a pig with laryngitis? Disgruntled.