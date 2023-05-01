Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Far North man wants tougher penalties for drugged drivers after mum, little brother die in head-on crash

By
4 mins to read
Herbert brothers grieving the loss of their mother and little brother, from left, Taniora, Tini, Santos, 9, Dallas, MJ, 13, and Alec, 15. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Herbert brothers grieving the loss of their mother and little brother, from left, Taniora, Tini, Santos, 9, Dallas, MJ, 13, and Alec, 15. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A Far North family devastated by a double-fatal crash caused by a driver who’d been taking drugs say they’ve been let down by a justice system they feel treated the lives of their mother and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate