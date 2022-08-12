Far North resident Annie Hackett is thrilled to have completed the Mongol Derby, touted as the "longest, toughest horse race in the world". Photo / Supplied

The chafing on Annie Hackett's legs is nearly healed, as is the spider bite she suffered on a trip that involved riding semi-wild horses across the Mongolian landscape during a punishing 10-day race.

Her toes are still numb from wearing boots that were a tad tight, but the muscle aches and pains that wracked her body have subsided.

The gutsy 21-year-old from the Far North considers herself lucky - compared to many who entered this year's Mongol Derby she "didn't get any big injuries".

"It was the most incredible experience ever," Hackett said. "I wouldn't do it again, but I never knew how far I could go until I challenged myself.

"Knowing I was mentally fit enough to do it was really cool.

"It was a big thrill [at the finish], I didn't want to get off the horse, it was sort of sad.

"I'd done ... one of the hardest things in my life, and it's over just like that."

Touted as "the longest, toughest horse race in the world", the 1000km course across the Mongolian-Manchurian steppe is ridden on semi-tamed horses, and riders endure being in the saddle for up to 12 hours a day.

Riders change horses at various checkpoints every 40km on the race route, modelled on the horse relay postal system created under Genghis Khan in 1224.

The 12th Mongol Derby kicked off on July 23 and had 46 riders from 10 different countries taking part.

Annie, second, races fellow riders across the Mongolian-Manchurian steppe. Photo / Supplied

"The first three days were the hardest," Hackett said.

"Everything was aching, I was chafed everywhere, had tonsillitis, and was bitten by a poisonous spider in my sleeping bag.

"The bite was on my leg, right where it was touching the saddle ... I don't think I've ever been in so much pain.

"I remember lying down at the end of the day and had to move my legs with my hands just to move them.

"After three days of that it all became white noise, I took paracetamol in the morning and just blocked it out."

Hackett, who is originally from Kerikeri, returned to her home near Taipa on Sunday.

She said she signed up for the race three years ago "for fun".

"I didn't really look into what it was. Once I got accepted and did all the interviews, I thought I might as well do it.

"It's really hard to get into, over 500 people apply every year.

"I figured I'd need three years to save up, as it's not cheap."

The race costs US$14,500 (NZ$23,050) and includes the horses, Mongolian herders who prepare and deliver the horses, local families who house, feed and water competitors, and medics and equine vets.

Annie Hackett on the black stallion who was "super chilled and galloped the whole way". Photo / Supplied

Hackett teamed up early with fellow New Zealander Sam Edney, also 21, who brought out her competitive spirit.

She ended up riding most of the way with Edney, who finished eighth, with Hackett finishing a respectable 11th.

At least seven of the 46 riders didn't complete the race.

"My goal was just to finish," Hackett said.

"The first three days we were in the lead, so we did get a little competitive and we did push to try to get into the top 10."

Hackett rode 30 horses, each one of them different. She fell off twice, although didn't get badly hurt.

"There was one horse, I dropped my sunglasses at one point and couldn't get off.

"He freaked out and bolted and went out bucking. The vet found them later on, which was really lucky as they're an important part of your kit."

One of her highlights was riding a black stallion, "who was awesome".

"He galloped the whole way and was super happy and super chilled," Hackett said.

"It was the most incredible feeling riding some of those horses. The horses over here don't compare to their stamina. Those horses are bred to run all day. Some would buck and kick and rear on you but most just wanted to run.

"It was a big adrenalin rush I'll never be able to replace."

Annie Hackett (right) and Sam Edney stop to navigate their way during the race. Photo / Supplied

Navigation was one of Hackett's biggest challenges.

Each rider has a satellite tracker and a GPS to find the fastest way to each station around mountains and rivers.

"I just winged it," Hackett said.

"When riding by myself I got lost in the river and sat on my horse for five minutes and screamed as loud as I could.

"But I still had heaps of fun when I got lost. You just enjoy the barrenness and freedom of the area. Freedom is the best way to describe Mongolia."

Sleeping on the floor in the Ger, a circular, tent-like Mongolian home, was challenging for different reasons, she said.

"My sleeping bag filled up with bugs pretty quickly. I'd get up a couple of times a night to empty my sleeping bag. They were pretty big, some two inches long. I never got a good night's sleep."

Staying with local Mongolian families was a highlight for Hackett, pictured with fellow New Zealander Sam Edney. Photo / Supplied

Staying with local Mongolian families and learning about their culture was a highlight for Hackett, and she was humbled by their generosity.

However, the fermented mare's milk, called airag which is mildly alcoholic, wasn't to her taste.

"It tastes terrible, like rotten wine, but you have to drink it to be polite."

Hackett grew up riding horses and currently owns four quarter horses which she competes on in barrel racing events at rodeos.

To prepare for the Mongol Derby she rode a couple of times a week and did a bit of strength training, but she was nervous about not being physically fit enough.

"It's something you can't train for, we don't have horses you can ride for 12 hours a day, our horses aren't that fit," Hackett said.

"You just cross your fingers and hope not to die.

"My motto was to cowboy up when times got really tough ... I'm super proud of myself."

Hackett plans to next compete in the Gaucho Derby, a 500km, 10-day endurance race in Patagonia, Argentina.