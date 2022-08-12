Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Far North horsewoman returns after completing gruelling Mongol Derby

6 minutes to read
Far North resident Annie Hackett is thrilled to have completed the Mongol Derby, touted as the "longest, toughest horse race in the world". Photo / Supplied

Far North resident Annie Hackett is thrilled to have completed the Mongol Derby, touted as the "longest, toughest horse race in the world". Photo / Supplied

Jenny Ling
By
Jenny Ling

Northern Advocate journalist

The chafing on Annie Hackett's legs is nearly healed, as is the spider bite she suffered on a trip that involved riding semi-wild horses across the Mongolian landscape during a punishing 10-day race.

Her toes

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei