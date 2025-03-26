Once again, local rabble-rousers FNA are on board and cannot wait to get the party started - after blowing the roof off Kaitāia MetalFest 3 with a solid, crowd-pleasing set of covers.

Also on board will be DJ Blank Flag from Auckland playing an eclectic brand of hardcore vinyl in between bands to keep the energy levels high.

Malley said there were more surprises to be announced as the build-up to the show gains further momentum over the next few weeks. A highlight for him was the major backing his show has received from the Far North District Council through the Creative Communities and Te Hiku Community Board funding schemes.

‘‘This truly shows what a progressive council we have. I couldn’t be more grateful to the people involved who once again have backed my vision to bring an alternative extreme music festival to the Far North," he said.

As always, the aim of MetalFest 4 - traditionally held during NZ Music Month of May - is double barrelled: to bring top quality underground music to the Far North while promoting the region, the local produce and hospitality.

Bands and punters will walk away with spot prizes including gas and food vouchers, gifts of hot sauce and honey, merchandise including T-shirts and hooded sweatshirts, and skin care. Touring bands will stay at the Kaitāia Motor Inn.

Malley is going to be interviewed on National Radio’s Culture 101 show on Sunday, April 27, where producer/ announcer Mark Amery will be asking the question, “Is heavy metal cultural art?”

“Tickets are on sale now, get in early and be in to win one of the early bird prizes,” Malley said.

Tickets available now online at eventfinda.co.nz.