Far North heavy metal fans ready to rock at Kaitāia MetalFest 4

Northern Advocate
3 mins to read

Bay of Islands’ metal band Skumlord is one of the acts at this year’s Kaitāia MetalFest 4 in May.

Far North heavy metal fans are in for a treat with a top line-up of acts booked for Kaitāia MetalFest 4 in May.

The unique, technical brutality of Skumlord from the Bay of Islands will be on display at MetalFest 4, which will be held at Collards Tavern, from 7pm on May 3.

Organiser/ promoter Frank Malley has again assembled a heavy-duty line-up of artists for MetalFest 4, promising this year will be full of surprises for even the most battle-hardened MetalFest regular.

“This is shaping up to be our biggest show yet,” Malley said.

Acts confirmed so far include the elegant savagery of Captured Kings from Wellington; the melodic black metal overtures of Grym Rhymney from Tauranga/ Auckland; and the unhinged technical brutality of Skumlord.

Once again, local rabble-rousers FNA are on board and cannot wait to get the party started - after blowing the roof off Kaitāia MetalFest 3 with a solid, crowd-pleasing set of covers.

Also on board will be DJ Blank Flag from Auckland playing an eclectic brand of hardcore vinyl in between bands to keep the energy levels high.

Malley said there were more surprises to be announced as the build-up to the show gains further momentum over the next few weeks. A highlight for him was the major backing his show has received from the Far North District Council through the Creative Communities and Te Hiku Community Board funding schemes.

‘‘This truly shows what a progressive council we have. I couldn’t be more grateful to the people involved who once again have backed my vision to bring an alternative extreme music festival to the Far North," he said.

As always, the aim of MetalFest 4 - traditionally held during NZ Music Month of May - is double barrelled: to bring top quality underground music to the Far North while promoting the region, the local produce and hospitality.

Bands and punters will walk away with spot prizes including gas and food vouchers, gifts of hot sauce and honey, merchandise including T-shirts and hooded sweatshirts, and skin care. Touring bands will stay at the Kaitāia Motor Inn.

Malley is going to be interviewed on National Radio’s Culture 101 show on Sunday, April 27, where producer/ announcer Mark Amery will be asking the question, “Is heavy metal cultural art?”

“Tickets are on sale now, get in early and be in to win one of the early bird prizes,” Malley said.

Tickets available now online at eventfinda.co.nz.

