Far North fitness group clocks up the kilometres for children's charity

Nadine Amsler, Amy Weston, Nicki Prescott, Carla Moore, Francie Long and Tracy O'Flaherty are clocking up the kilometres this month to raise funds for Kind Hands respite cottage. Photo / supplied

A Far North fitness group have laced up their hiking boots and hit Northland's walking tracks to raise funds for a children's charity.

OutFit North personal trainer Nadine Amsler has put together a team of 38 people from her close-knit fitness community to undertake this year's Classic Builders' 90 More Miles Challenge.

People from across Northland are taking part in the event, and participants run, walk or skip the equivalent of Ninety Mile Beach anywhere they wish. Amsler's team are walking numerous tracks around Paihia, Kerikeri, Russell and further North.

This year's challenge, which runs throughout March, is raising money for the Kind Hands respite care cottage, which offers respite care for children aged under six who have a disability or are medically fragile.

The facility is located in Whangārei and benefits children throughout Northland as the only facility offering respite care to these children.

Amsler, who is based in Ōpua, said she has been encouraged by the group's progress in the event, which has seen them collectively walk more than 250km in the last few days.

Nadine Amsler is leading a group of people on the More FM 90 Mile Challenge to raise funds for Kind Hands. Photo / Jenny Ling

Last year they walked 600km and raised $500.

"It's a really cool thing, so much of the community is getting out and doing it," Amsler said.

"It's a community-based challenge and it's great to help people make friends and stay active while raising money and awareness for an awesome charity."

The team are walking individually at the moment and plan to do group walks later in the month.

Walks include the 21km Paihia to Russell loop and the Whale Bay walk, which some of the team have never done before.

All walks are recorded on a tracking app and posted to the group.

"I'm showing people walks around the area that they've never done before so we can clock up those kilometres," Amsler said.

Sharlene Clements from Kind Hands is humbled by people putting in the time and effort to fundraise for the respite cottage. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"It's about getting out and doing things and living a healthy lifestyle."

Last year the event raised a total of $25,408.

Kind Hands manager Sharlene Clements, who established the centre in 2018, thanked everyone participating in the event.

One hundred per cent of funds raised goes into the Kind Hands Charitable Trust and gets distributed to helping those children who need it, she said.

"I'm very humbled by everyone doing the event in our community. It means a lot to me."