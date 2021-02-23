Northland news in brief: Rev Up back with classic cars and bikes; and alleged police shooter back in court

The Repco Rev Up classic car and bike event will be held in Whangārei on April 17, after last year's event was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Rev Up event back

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the postponement of last year's Repco Rev Up event bringing dozens of flash classic cars and bikes to Whangārei. That didn't stop the organisers, the Whangārei Rod and Custom Club, making a sizeable donation to its chosen charity. The event is on again in April, and again, the chosen charity will be Whangārei's Kind Hands Respite Care Cottage. The cars and bikes will be on display at Repco Rev Up in Whangārei's Cameron St Mall on April 17. To register your vehicle or for more info go to www.revupwhangarei.co.nz.

More charges

A 24-year-old Whangārei man who allegedly shot at a police officer during a pursuit is facing more charges. Mikaera Rivers was initially charged with using a firearm against law-enforcement officers, two counts of unlawfully carrying/possessing a firearm, driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police, and unlawfully possessing a pistol. Fresh charges include theft of a motor vehicle and committing burglary with a weapon.

He has been remanded in custody until April.

Leadership programme

People Potential is excited to launch a new fees-free leadership programme that offers flexible study options for staff interested in developing problem-solving and decision-making skills and advancing into a leadership role. With a clear focus on values-based leadership, self-development and project management it is the ideal programme for those who have not previously had an opportunity to train in business or leadership.

Participants will qualify with an NZQA Certified New Zealand Certificate in Business (Introduction to Team Leadership) Level 3. There is also the chance to study further with the First Line Management L4 programme. To find out more call 0800 367 2562 or visit our peoplepotential.co.nz.

Jazz concert

The Northern Jazz Society's next concert is Sunday March 7 with the Julie Mason Trio - Julie on vocals/piano; Alfred Santarelli on double bass and Frank Gibson on drums - performing. The concert is from 2pm to 4.30pm at Flames Hotel Onerahi, Whangārei. Admission is $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

Three new police recruits

Northland has three new police recruits joining the frontline. They graduated with 57 others from the Royal New Zealand Police College on February 18. Police said the recent graduates were the most ethnically diverse wing to have started their training in 2020, with many of the wing demographics exceeding New Zealand's population demographics for ethnicity, as compared with the 2018 Census.

Flames at big fire site

Firefighters returned to the scene of a devastating Far North fire near Pipiwai Rd yesterday afternoon to extinguish a small vegetation fire. The original blaze, started on January 28 about midway between Whangārei and Kaikohe, was Northland's biggest so far this summer and razed around 180ha of young pine forest before it was 95 per cent contained by the following evening.

New speed signs up

The Far North District Council expects to have its new speed-limit signs in place on roads in the Bay of Islands/Whangaroa Ward by the middle of March. New speed limits have been set on more than 60 council roads from Kaeo to Ohaeawai, and the signs were to have been erected by the time they took effect on January 25, but were delayed by supply-chain issues. The signs and poles have now arrived, and installation has begun.