Far North Council euthanises 56 dogs in two months

The Far North District Council euthanised 56 dogs in the first two months of 2025.
The Far North District Council has euthanised 56 impounded dogs in the first two months of this year.
The chief executive’s report for January to March stated that 72 dogs were impounded during January 2025 and 44 in February 2025.
“Eighty-one were released from the shelter overall including dogs carried over from previous months. In terms of the dogs released, 19 were claimed by their owners, 21 taken by a rescue group and one was adopted out to a new home.
“A total of 56 dogs were euthanised due to not being claimed by an owner and not meeting the criteria to be rehomed,” the report stated.
The number is a rise from previous years and significantly higher than national averages, according to one animal rescue group.
“Whilst their euthanasia rate is rising also, FNDC’s increase is way faster and higher.”
The report further stated that the FNDC received 796 requests for service for animal management in January and February. Of those, 11 were urgent and 685 were non-urgent.
There were 137 infringements issued for various transgressions including failure to register a dog, breaching dog notices and not being under control.
Out of the known 9822 dogs, 8201 were registered by the end of February.
FNDC group manager for delivery and operations Ruben Garcia said the council doesn’t euthanise good dogs, which are returned to their owners or are adopted back into the community.
“The dogs that are euthanised are unclaimed, aggressive, unsociable dogs that cannot be released safely back into our communities.”
He said the Far North had numerous dog control challenges unique to the district.
“Irresponsible dog owners are the biggest dog control challenge faced by the council’s animal management team. This includes owners who favour aggressive breeds, who are not likely to desex, socialise, train, register, microchip or provide adequate food and shelter for their animals.
“Irresponsible owners are also those who don’t keep their animals under their control and who allow them to wander or stray.”
About 40 people, many with dogs, protested outside the FNDC offices that month over what they said was a dog control system that was not running effectively and not fit for purpose, with far too many dogs getting put down.