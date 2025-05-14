Far North Council euthanises 56 dogs in two months

Bay of Islands Watchdogs co-ordinator Leonie Exel said the FNDC is killing dogs at a rate higher than other councils.

“BOI Animal Rescue (mostly) and other dog rescues rehomed 76 pound dogs that year. In the 2023/24 year, just 33 dogs went to rescues, so the euthanasia rate rose.”

Eighty-nine dogs were impounded during November and December 2024 and a total of 50 dogs were euthanised.

“For comparison, the Auckland Council euthanised 48% of their pound dogs in 2023/24," she added.

“Whilst their euthanasia rate is rising also, FNDC’s increase is way faster and higher.”

The report further stated that the FNDC received 796 requests for service for animal management in January and February. Of those, 11 were urgent and 685 were non-urgent.

There were 137 infringements issued for various transgressions including failure to register a dog, breaching dog notices and not being under control.

Out of the known 9822 dogs, 8201 were registered by the end of February.

FNDC group manager for delivery and operations Ruben Garcia said the council doesn’t euthanise good dogs, which are returned to their owners or are adopted back into the community.

“The dogs that are euthanised are unclaimed, aggressive, unsociable dogs that cannot be released safely back into our communities.”

He said the Far North had numerous dog control challenges unique to the district.

“Irresponsible dog owners are the biggest dog control challenge faced by the council’s animal management team. This includes owners who favour aggressive breeds, who are not likely to desex, socialise, train, register, microchip or provide adequate food and shelter for their animals.

“Irresponsible owners are also those who don’t keep their animals under their control and who allow them to wander or stray.”

He added that impounding and euthanasia is a last resort for the team and highlights the importance of registering and microchipping dogs.

“Dogs that are registered and microchipped are returned to their owners at the earliest opportunity.”

“All unclaimed dogs are put through the same behavioural assessment programme and if they are designated for euthanasia it’s likely they failed this behavioural assessment test.”

Garcia said they remain committed to working with like-minded groups to rehome dogs.

SPCA general manager for animal services Corey Regnerus-Knell said the organisation had been actively supporting the overwhelming complexity of dogs in Northland.

“Specifically in the Far North, with local veterinary and rescue partnerships, we have desexed 809 dogs and 647 cats since July 1, 2024.”

SPCA general manager for animal services Corey Regnerus-Knell.

Regnerus-Knell added that the SPCA and many other rescue organisations, notably in Northland, are all at or near capacity for dog numbers.

He added that the breeding of companion animals was largely unregulated, and they have raised concerns about irresponsible breeding with government agencies and the root cause needed to be addressed.

“Fostering is temporary, and these animals need to find their forever homes. Desexing and responsible pet ownership are the real drivers to reduce euthanasia rates.”

The issue of roaming dogs has long been a problem in the Far North, and there have been at least two people killed in dog attacks in the district in recent years, as well as many people attacked.

In November 2023 Far North Mayor Moko Tepania promised those protesting that the council’s dog control system is not fit for purpose that he had heard their concerns and would work to make the system better.

About 40 people, many with dogs, protested outside the FNDC offices that month over what they said was a dog control system that was not running effectively and not fit for purpose, with far too many dogs getting put down.