Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Far North council under fire for ‘terrible’ euthanasia rates of impounded dogs

Jenny Ling
By
4 mins to read
Bay of Islands Watchdogs wants more impounded dogs rehomed, but experts urge caution when rehoming dogs that could be aggressive. Photo / File

Bay of Islands Watchdogs wants more impounded dogs rehomed, but experts urge caution when rehoming dogs that could be aggressive. Photo / File

Far North District Council’s “terrible” dog pound euthanasia rates have come under fire, but a professional dog trainer has warned of the dangers of rehoming unknown and potentially aggressive animals.

The council says unclaimed dogs

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate