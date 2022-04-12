The easternmost section of the Twin Coast Cycle Trail originally followed the old rail corridor along the river from Ōpua to Kawakawa. Photo / Kennett Brothers

The easternmost section of the Twin Coast Cycle Trail originally followed the old rail corridor along the river from Ōpua to Kawakawa. Photo / Kennett Brothers

A group that had been working to develop a combined cycle path and steam railway between Kawakawa and Ōpua is urging the Far North District Council to rethink its plans to develop an alternative trail using unsealed back roads.

When Pou Herenga Tai Twin Coast Cycle Trail opened in 2017 it stretched 86km from Ōpua in the Bay of Islands to Horeke in South Hokianga, making it the only route in the New Zealand Cycle Trail network that connected opposite coasts.

Much of the route follows disused rail corridors.

Since late last year, however, it hasn't been possible to ride the whole trail.

That's because the Bay of Islands Vintage Railway is restoring the historic railway line along the river between Taumarere, just east of Kawakawa, and Ōpua.

The council's original plan was to build a new bike trail parallel to the train tracks, by widening the embankment, building boardwalks or a combination of both.

The overall project is run by a consortium called Northland Adventure Experience (NAX), which brought together the council, vintage railway, cycle trail, Kerikeri Steam Trust and Ngāti Hine.

In January, however, the council pulled out of NAX, citing a cost blow-out.

The council had set aside just under $10 million in its Long Term Plan (LTP) to build the new section of trail along the river but said that was no longer enough.

Instead, the council announced it would develop a temporary alternative cycle trail from Opua to Kawakawa via unsealed Oromahoe and Whangae roads, costing about $1.5m.

Those roads are already used by serious mountain bikers but they're far more challenging than the mostly flat, traffic-free cycle trail.

A rail restoration crew at work at Akeake, also known as Lone Cow, between Taumarere and Ōpua. Photo / Bay of Islands Vintage Railway Trust

NAX chairwoman Rowena Tana said she was concerned the temporary alternative could end up becoming permanent.

The council had five years' notice of the plans to reinstate the railway and had already spent more than $800,000 on design, engineering and planning for the replacement cycleway along the river.

"We are very supportive of the cycle trail along the corridor and see it as essential for the success of our local businesses and operators who've invested in the trail in Kawakawa and Ōpua, not to mention the government and ratepayer funds invested in the coast-to-coast brand,'' she said.

Bay of Islands Vintage Railway Trust chairwoman Sue Hamnett said NAX was working to address council concerns about engineering, costs and the rail corridor's long-term lease.



''A mixed grade and width trail can offer the value for money, along with an interesting and inspired cycling and walking experience,'' she said.

''While the rail reinstatement project does require a relocation of the cycleway, it has always been NAX's vision to deliver them both successfully to Ōpua. NAX wants the council to follow through on their commitment to reinstate the cycle trail by the river, as consulted on through their LTP.''

Hamnett urged the council to consider all options presented by the railway trust, which included a low-cost access track and a mid-cost shared pathway. So far the council had only costed up the most expensive option.

Even a low-cost access track was better than shifting cyclists onto roads and changing the trail from the current family-friendly grade 1-2 to a grade 3-4.

Hamnett said it was better to stay focused on the ultimate goal than spend large sums of ratepayer money on an alternative route.

A train crosses the aptly named Long Bridge at Taumarere, east of Kawakawa. Photo / Bay of Islands Vintage Railway Trust

Far North Mayor John Carter said the council had always considered the Whangae Rd proposal a temporary alternative.

The aim was to help sustain existing cycle trail businesses and maintain the Twin Coast brand while NAX worked to reinstate the Taumarere-Ōpua section of the railway.

Carter said council staff looked forward to receiving costed proposals from NAX for a shared path along the Taumarere to the Ōpua rail corridor.

''They are also awaiting plans from NAX engineers that detail how or if the corridor's only rail tunnel can be reinstated,'' he said.

Another crucial factor was the lease on the rail corridor.

The council would be failing in its duty to Far North ratepayers if it didn't ensure certainty over ownership of the corridor before committing significant funds to build a path between Taumarere and Ōpua, Carter said.

''The Bay of Islands Vintage Railway Trust lease on this section of the corridor from KiwiRail is due to expire soon. Iwi also has an interest in this lease. Before any decision can be made by council, the future lease on the Kawakawa to Ōpua rail corridor must be resolved.''

Hamnett said NAX was committed to working with the vintage railway, KiwiRail and hapū to return the corridor's long-term lease and land to tangata whenua.

In 2020 NAX was granted $5.6m by the then Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) to restore the railway, the steamship Minerva and the steam locomotive Gabriel.

The funding also covered new training facilities and an engineering workshop, but it did not cover cycleway design and build. That was to be funded by the council.