CCTV footage of offenders attempting to steal an ATM from inside the Collards Tavern in Kaitāia. Video / Collards Tavern

Far North communities are pushing back against crime by bolstering community patrols to become the “eyes and ears” for stretched police.

Some residents say lawlessness is reaching new heights and police simply lack the numbers and resources needed to deter offenders - so they are stepping up to help.

But police say they are comfortable with their resourcing levels as they continue to prioritise incidents involving the most risk.

On average, Far North police received 26 reports of crime a day up to November this year. Officers attended roughly 85 per cent of those calls for help - most of which were in Kaitāia, followed by Kaikohe, Kerikeri, and Paihia.

Reported crime in the district jumped by roughly 10 per cent compared to the same period in 2021. Police attendance dipped slightly, down to about 83 per cent.

Stan Day, owner of Collards Tavern in Kaitāia, said his business has been targeted multiple times in smash and grabs.

The most recent was just over a week ago when some youngsters smashed through the tavern’s front window and tied a strop around an ATM machine inside.

While the wannabe thieves left empty-handed, Day was left with a $1200 fee to fix the damage to his business.

Stan Day at work behind the bar of Kaitāia's Collards Tavern. Photo / Peter Jackson

He has since upgraded his security system as best he can to hopefully keep the tavern from being hit again.

Day felt crime had escalated “massively” in Kaitāia in recent months.

He said criminals were “more brazen” and police “outmanned”.

“When they do catch them the judges hand out lenient punishments to these youth ... I feel let down by the whole system. Criminals are winning as far as I’m concerned.”

The Advocate previously reported Police Association president Chris Cahill as saying the youth justice system is “often really positive” in changing the pathway of a young offender.

The latest Ministry of Justice report on young people and courts stated the majority of offending by children and young people was dealt with outside the court system, most often by police in the community.

According to the ministry, the number of youth appearing in court was dropping. In 2021/22 there was a 25 per cent drop in the amount of youth aged 10 to 17 that had charges finalised in court compared to 2017/18.

Theft remained the most frequent serious charge young people faced in 2021/22, followed by assault, burglary, and robbery.

Day’s viewpoint on crime was shared by Awanui Hotel publican Eddie Bellas.

He is frustrated by a drawn-out police investigation into an attempted burglary at the hotel, where offenders smashed their way inside and also tried to make off with an ATM machine.

The Awanui Hotel was targeted by offenders, who tried to steal the ATM. Photo / Supplied.

Bellas said his staff were afraid to work late at night.

“They’re scared when something happens to their workplace but also financially it’s massive for us ... our excess is so high, it’s pointless claiming insurance on it.”

He wanted police to be seen more frequently near local businesses or for the justice system to take a harder line with offenders.

Senior Sergeant Daniel Williams, Kaitāia response area manager, said Far North police - which covers Kaitāia, Kaikohe, Paihia, Kawakawa, and Mangōnui - were comfortable with their resourcing levels.

He said police continued to deploy resources where there was demand for their service.

“This means prioritising deploying our staff to incidents involving risk, such as threats of violence against a person or property.”

But Bellas said businesses didn’t feel that same level of comfort on their end.

Williams said police were always looking at ways to improve their service within communities.

“We are open to attending any meetings to hear concerns and discuss what we can do together to reduce crime in our area.”

Both Day and Bellas welcomed news of a potential official community patrol in Kaitāia.

Community patrols work with police and volunteers undergo training to learn what to look out for as they provide intelligence and observation for police.

More patrols are in the pipeline for Paihia and Kaikohe. Efforts are being funnelled into recruiting more volunteers for existing patrols in Kawakawa and Kerikeri.

Day said: “That just shows how desperate we are as a community to keep ourselves safe and crime-free.”

Bellas described the patrols as a “great idea” but felt retirees shouldn’t have to be the ones to carry them out as there were police “paid to do it”.

The Advocate understands Community Patrol Kawakawa is searching for more volunteers. Its call comes as offenders armed with a crowbar threatened a staff member at a business on the town’s main strip before taking several items and fleeing in a vehicle.

Further north, overwhelming support for a Doubtless Bay/Mangōnui based community patrol has attracted more than 30 volunteers of a wide range of ages and backgrounds.

Mangōnui Lions Club president Dave Wase said the club helped get the ball rolling with the patrol after hearing the community’s concerns about anti-social behaviour, ram raids, and frustrations with police.

The community patrol initiative is supported by the Mangōnui Lions Club: President Dave Wase (left), Tony Banks and Gerry Casey.

Wase said Cable Bay was a “beautiful” place to live surrounded by a “nice community” and the patrol was about deterring the few who upset the area.

He was very clear the patrol wasn’t a dig at police. Instead, being their “eyes and ears” was a way to help.

“They can’t be everywhere. If there’s a road crash, for example, they’ve got to go.”

Community Patrols of New Zealand Trust Board chairman Chris Lawton said the revival of community patrols was happening nationwide with some sense of urgency.

“The crimes that are being seen - ram raids, aggravated robberies, jewellery stores burgled - make people aware of those and they get concerned that crime is out of hand,

“If people perceive it, it’s always real for them those fears and concerns.”

Volunteering with community patrols -and thus working with police - was a great way to understand what was really happening and help prevent crime, Lawton said.

Williams said police relied on the eyes and ears of the community and whānau, who could help reduce harm.

People can report crimes or provide information online at 105.police.govt.nz ; phone 105, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org .

Anyone interested in volunteering for a New Zealand Community Patrol can find further information via cpnz.org.nz/join-cpnz/northland/




























































