Far North artist Jane Molloy-Wolt’s work My Father's Journey, one of two of her works that have seen her named a finalist in the National Molly Morpeth Canaday Art Awards.

Far North artist Jane Molloy-Wolt is a finalist in the National Molly Morpeth Canaday Art Awards with two of her works.

Molloy-Wolt, who lives in Kerikeri, is in the running for the $10,000 Molly Morpeth Canaday Major Award with two works - It was a sad day when I left Loppersum and My Father’s Journey.

She is one of 59 finalists in the awards from 495 entries - and the only one from the Far North - with the winners announced in April and all the artworks on display in Whakatāne.

Presented by Arts Whakatāne and exhibition partner Te Kōputu a te whanga a Toi - Whakatāne Library and Exhibition Centre, this annual non-acquisitive award is dedicated to excellence across contemporary painting and drawing. The award has developed over 35 years and sits credibly within the New Zealand arts community.

A high standard of work is selected to form the exhibition from nationwide entries by three independent pre-selection judges, then a guest judge is charged with awarding the winning works, announced at the award ceremony held every February.

For participants, the MMCA offers professional development opportunities to artists by showcasing their practice to peers, collectors, critics, museum curators, the media and the community at large.

For more details go to www.mmcaward.co.nz. There were 495 entries this year with 63 finalist artworks and 59 artists.



