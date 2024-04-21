A family woke up to find their pet sheep had all been killed, allegedly by roaming dogs. Photo / Glenn Taylor

A family woke up to find their pet sheep had all been killed, allegedly by roaming dogs. Photo / Glenn Taylor

A rural Whangārei family was left reeling after they woke to find their their six beloved pet sheep had been killed.

The Maungatapere family suspects the sheep were attacked by roaming dogs. This is the latest such attack, according to Whangārei District Council.

The family made the grisly discovery on Tuesday morning and the owner, who asked that the family not be identified, said the ordeal was a traumatic one.

“We had the sheep for a very long time; the oldest one was 12 years old. We had them all since they were lambs.”

Phoebe and Joey, pictured on their farm in 2019. The sheep were among six killed in a suspected dog attack.

She said the attack must have happened at night. The sheep - Zoey, Sonny, Cookie, Ben, Phoebe and the youngest, Joey - were all killed.

“We feel very guilty that we didn’t hear it when it happened. We were all asleep, and so was our dog.”

She said the sheep were part of their family, like any other pet.

“People think, ‘It’s just sheep’, but they are friendly and good pets. They have a good long life and would most likely have been with us after the kids left for university.”

She said she wanted others living in rural areas need to be aware as the issue of roaming dogs was an ongoing one.

“Our animals paid the price for someone else’s stupidity. We moved here five years ago, and we have never experienced anything like this. We told the neighbours, and they were shocked and are on alert.”

Despite her frustration, sadness and anger, the owner said she would hate for someone’s dogs to be put down following incident.

She said she understood dogs roaming around, especially at night, was part of living in the country, “but this was unnecessary.”

Animal management officer Clinten Crause, who attended the scene, said such incidents were becoming too familiar.

“We deal with a few sheep attacks. There have been a few attacks in the past two months. It is becoming more of a problem. I have seen more posts on Facebook about some incidents as well.”

Crause said the council would make the ultimate decision regarding what happens to the dogs.

“No dogs are supposed to be roaming on properties. You could be issued a fine.”

Council health and bylaws manager Reiner Mussle said they were aware of the incident and were investigating.

“This is the most recent sheep attack incident reported in Whangārei. 72 attacks have been reported [to date], 37 involving animals, of which five involved stock.”

Mussle reaffirmed that dog owners must ensure they are contained on their own properties at all times, and not doing so is punishable under Section 52 and Section 52A of the Dog Control Act 1996.

“Every person that commits an offence is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $3000 [for those] who fail to comply, or $200 [for an] infringement.”

He added that enquiries into the attack would be continuing.