Fake human and 142kg of Lego - Northland's top 2020 Trade Me listings revealed

This "fake human" - described as made for sitting by a window or for telling fake news - was Northland's top Trade Me listing of 2020, with 20,000 views.

A fake human, 142kg of Lego, a self-contained cabin and plants were the top five viewed Northland items for sale on Trade Me in 2020.

The national auction website has released details of its most viewed listings from last year, with a Covid-19-free bag of air being sold by a Hamilton lister taking out the top spot.

Trade Me spokeswoman Millie Silvester said the most viewed Northland auction of 2020 was a life-sized "fake human" which had 20,000 views. The listing description said the fake human was made for sitting by a window or for telling fake news.

Coming in second place was 142kg of Lego which had 16,000 views. The auction included a number of sought-after sets including Lego City planes, Star Wars and train sets. The bulk lot of Lego sold for $15,100.

This 142kg of Lego was the second highest viewed Northland listing on online auction site Trade Me last year.

Perhaps in response to the region's housing crisis, a self-contained cabin was the third most popular Northland auction of the year with 11,000 views followed by a variegated Monstera which had 9200 views and a variegated Hoya krimson which had 8400 hits.

Silvester said wider events and current news were often reflected in Trade Me's top auctions and last year was no exception.

"Obviously, much of 2020 was dominated by Covid-19 and so were our top auctions (nationally), with all five of our most popular listings of the year related to the pandemic in some way.

From a negative test commemorated in a bag of air, to a rock found on a lockdown stroll, and even lunch with Dr Ashley Bloomfield: Trade Me's top Marketplace listings of 2020 nationally were all inspired by Covid-19, she said.

"While we reckon New Zealand's team of five million did a damn good job banding together last year, it was tough, and we loved seeing Kiwis coming together on Trade Me to raise money for charities, help each other out, and have a much-needed laugh."

"In August, a Hamilton student celebrated his negative Covid test by breathing into a ziplock bag and popping it up for sale on site. The auction - and its roaring Q&A - took New Zealand by storm, garnering a heap of media attention and fetching a whopping 210,086 views."

This variegated Monstera was the fourth highest viewed Northland Trade Me post last year, with 9200 views.

After five days onsite Trade Me contacted the seller and together they made the decision to withdraw the listing.

"Our team was actively monitoring the listing and when it became apparent that some bidders were not genuine, we made the call to remove it from our site. At the time we removed the auction, the leading bid was $101,200."