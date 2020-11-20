Website of the Year

Northern Advocate

Severe skills shortage threatens Northland's hospitality industry

Daniel Fasnacht, the owner of Beachcomber Restaurant in Kaitaia, said it's impossible to get skilled staff to work in restaurants in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Jenny Ling
Jenny Ling is the Northern Advocate's feature writer and news reporter

Northland restaurateurs fear their businesses won't survive without access to skilled workers as they struggle to recruit well-trained chefs and other hospitality staff.

The hospitality industry was already facing severe skills shortages and was reliant

