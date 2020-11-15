Fairytale homecoming in Kaikohe for Northland Taniwha Johnny Cooper

Northland first five Johnny Cooper (in blue) stands with whānau and supporters after a superb outing for the Taniwha at his home ground of Lindvart Park in Kaikohe. Photo / Michael Cunningham

When Johnny Cooper's father, Percy, found out his son wouldn't take the field in Northland's game against Waikato in Kaikohe on Saturday, he made plans to go fishing.

Reeling in his fair share of snapper on a beautiful morning on the water out of Paihia, Percy - a 39-game Taniwha - then received a frantic call, informing him that Johnny would be on the bench, and he immediately brought in the lines and headed back to shore.

It was lucky he did, as instead of getting just five minutes at the end of the game, Johnny was thrust on to the field within eight minutes after starting Taniwha first five, Dan Hawkins, went off after a head knock. He did not return.

Taniwha head coach George Konia (right) will be pleased with his young first five's performance, Cooper on his left. Photo / Michael Cunningham

From there, the 21-year-old marshalled the game like a seasoned pivot, making use of good ball from his forwards to put the home team deep in Waikato territory.

Along with support from a firing Taniwha lineup, Johnny helped Northland to a 28-17 win over the Mooloos, eventually confirming their third-place finish in the championship division.

However, Saturday's game at Lindvart Park had special meaning for Johnny. Kaikohe born and raised, the game was a homecoming for the first five who hadn't played on his home ground in about four years.

Kaikohe's Johnny Cooper representing Ponsonby. Photo / Photosport

Educated at Okaihau College, Jonny moved to Westlake Boys' High School for his final year at secondary school in 2017 to further his dream of playing professional rugby.

While studying physiotherapy at AUT, Johnny played alongside All Blacks Rieko Ioane, Sonny Bill Williams and Patrick Tuipulotu with the Ponsonby Rugby Club.

However, after two years, the homesickness grew. After discussions with Northland Rugby, who had lost first five Jack Debreczeni, Johnny returned home and played club rugby for his father's old club Mid Northern - losing in the premier club competition final.

The atmosphere just prior to kickoff was electric thanks to the official welcome. Photo / Michael Cunningham

When Johnny learned the Taniwha would play in Kaikohe for their last game of the regular season, he recalled his last game for Kaikohe at Lindvart Park in 2016 - a win over rivals Ōhaeawai.

"I can remember that final whistle blowing and [my Dad] was sitting up on the hills across from the grandstand, and I looked over at him and I fist-pumped the air and he fist-pumped the air at the same time, so that was a special moment."

However, with the Kaikohe game only a week away, Johnny performed poorly against Auckland and after the loss, was not named in the 23-man squad to face Waikato.

While he took it on the chin, Johnny's fortune changed when Wiseguy Faiane - the reserve first five - was ruled out with injury.

Taniwha captain Jordan Olsen (left) celebrates a great try in Kaikohe. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Even with a spot on the bench, Johnny didn't expect much and didn't even bother putting sunscreen on as he anticipated only a brief cameo in the game's dying moments. Instead, Johnny helped his region to a famous win over an imposing opposition.

"We always used to say how special it would be to come back and play on that ground," Johnny said.

"I always thought it would come as a club game but to have it against Waikato and then on top of that to put out a good enough performance to come away with the win, that's the stuff of fairytales."

Watching his son wear the Cambridge Blue in front of whānau, Percy was filled with pride.

"That was awesome to have whānau there. That's what makes it ay, family is the most important thing."